NAB Establishes ‘Broadcast District’ at NAB Show
The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will be home to NAB Show’s new Broadcast District, a destination for radio and TV broadcasters offering educational sessions, networking and special events. The show is April 15th – 19th. “We are excited to enhance the experience for broadcasters...
Saga Appoints Eric Christian to CMO Role
Saga Communications has promoted Eric Christian to the role of chief marketing officer. He previously worked as the company’s vice president of digital strategies. “We are delighted with Eric’s contribution to Saga’s success,” Chris Forgy, the CEO of Saga, said in a statement. “This new appointment is well deserved and far overdue. Digital is the natural extension to our core competency…radio! As our advertisers successfully build their business using Saga’s radio products, it now allows us to better provide them with the opportunity to seek customer engagement using the synergy created by our digital initiatives. With Christian’s new position and contributions, we look forward to continuing exponential growth in all our revenue platforms.”
Trust is Difficult to Measure
(By Buzz Knight) Trust is difficult to measure. It is one of the most challenging qualities for brands to earn, takes many years of painstaking consistency of execution, and is painfully quick and easy to lose. Brandspark International is a leading market research firm for consumer products and services, and...
iHeart Appoints Two Sales Execs in New York
IHeartMedia has appointed two new sales executives at its New York stations WWPR (105.1 FM, Power 105.1) and WWRL (1600 AM, Black Information Network). Victor Giacomelli has been named Vice President of Sales at the stations, while Travia Charmont has been appointed Sales Manager. “Victor and Travia are the perfect...
