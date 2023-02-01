Saga Communications has promoted Eric Christian to the role of chief marketing officer. He previously worked as the company’s vice president of digital strategies. “We are delighted with Eric’s contribution to Saga’s success,” Chris Forgy, the CEO of Saga, said in a statement. “This new appointment is well deserved and far overdue. Digital is the natural extension to our core competency…radio! As our advertisers successfully build their business using Saga’s radio products, it now allows us to better provide them with the opportunity to seek customer engagement using the synergy created by our digital initiatives. With Christian’s new position and contributions, we look forward to continuing exponential growth in all our revenue platforms.”

2 DAYS AGO