With Showtime and Paramount+ merging, Showtime’s head of communications Erin Calhoun will take on a new role leading communications for Paramount streaming and cross-company publicity. Calhoun’s appointment was announced Tuesday by Paramount streaming chief Tom Ryan.More from The Hollywood ReporterSkyShowtime Sets Feb. 14 Launches in 8 MarketsShowtime Removes Short-Lived Originals From Streaming Platform (Exclusive)'Three Women,' 'Let the Right One In,' 'American Gigolo' Canceled at Showtime “In this newly created position, Erin will lead communications for our integrated streaming team, ensuring we are effectively showcasing the momentum and milestones of this incredible enterprise and reinforcing the benefits of our broad, multiplatform offering,” Ryan...

2 DAYS AGO