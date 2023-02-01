Read full article on original website
Spotify Is Counting on Podcasting – not Music – to Drive Profitable Growth | Analysis
The audio streaming service now has 205 million paying users, but it’s still losing money and and it’s banking that diversifying audio formats will change that. Spotify’s podcasting business has generated endless bad press for the Swedish music streamer: the Joe Rogan controversy, layoffs and cutbacks at its studios and the departure of a key executive. But its latest earnings report flipped the script, with CEO Daniel Ek crediting podcasts with retaining paying customers and helping steer the money-losing company on a path to profit.
Radio Ink
Nielsen to Shop Edison Research Data
Nielsen will begin marketing Edison Research’s Share of Ear and Podcast Metrics services to advertising agencies, the companies announced on Tuesday. Edison’s Share of Ear product offers deep insights into the audio landscape, including broadcast radio, podcasting, streaming audio, downloadable audio, smart speakers and other audio sources. Podcast...
Radio Ink
SiriusXM Warns of Economic Challenges Ahead
SiriusXM said it had a strong year in terms of revenue and subscriber additions in 2022, though executives cautioned that 2023 might bring some turbulence as the company tries to weather a downturn in the automotive industry. On Thursday, the company released its recent quarter and full-year earnings results, which...
Radio Ink
TuneIn Streams Now on Sonos Hardware
Streaming audio platform TuneIn announced a new integration with Sonos hardware and an associated smartphone app that improves the listening experience for radio listeners with Sonos speakers. TuneIn is now integrated directly into the Sonos S2 app, which acts as a digital remote control and dashboard for Sonos hardware, including...
Digital Music News
Spotify’s ‘Preferred Distributor’ List Now Includes 23 Companies
Spotify’s ‘Preferred Distributor’ List now includes 23 companies — up from only five just a few years ago. Since 2018, Spotify has enabled artists to upload their tracks onto the platform directly through Spotify For Artists, which is accessible through a Spotify-approved list of distributors. However, the list of recommended distributors began with only five. Now that list has expanded to include 23 distribution companies.
CNBC
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it
Microsoft's billion-dollar investment in OpenAI may pose challenges for white-collar workers in multiple industries
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
Radio Ink
Agenda Released for CRS Digital Music Summit
The Country Radio Seminar has released an advanced agenda for its Digital Music Summit on the first day of CRS 2023. “This year’s Digital Music Summit is a can’t-miss day rich with actionable intel and information for pros in all areas of the digital music industry,” Joey Tack, the chairman of the CRS 2023 Agenda Committee, said in a statement.
ffnews.com
Blockchain-based ecosystem eCredits Launches eVault reward feature
ECredits, a decentralised, blockchain-based ecosystem empowering local businesses and democratising the way everyday transactions take place, today launched eVault, a new feature that enables eCredits users to earn rewards for committing their eCredits (ECS) on the network for a fixed period of one year. eVault is designed to support the...
Radio Ink
KPCC Rebrands to LAist 89.3
Los Angeles public radio station KPCC (89.3 FM) will adopt the LAist as its parent company streamlines its broadcast and digital outlets. The announcement was made Tuesday by Southern California Public Radio, which said the LAist brand will unify the radio station, its website, social media accounts, podcasts and other media offerings.
Following Showtime-Paramount+ Merger, Erin Calhoun to Lead Streaming and Cross-Company Comms
With Showtime and Paramount+ merging, Showtime’s head of communications Erin Calhoun will take on a new role leading communications for Paramount streaming and cross-company publicity. Calhoun’s appointment was announced Tuesday by Paramount streaming chief Tom Ryan.More from The Hollywood ReporterSkyShowtime Sets Feb. 14 Launches in 8 MarketsShowtime Removes Short-Lived Originals From Streaming Platform (Exclusive)'Three Women,' 'Let the Right One In,' 'American Gigolo' Canceled at Showtime “In this newly created position, Erin will lead communications for our integrated streaming team, ensuring we are effectively showcasing the momentum and milestones of this incredible enterprise and reinforcing the benefits of our broad, multiplatform offering,” Ryan...
BuzzFeed Stock Jumps 92% As Employees Fret That AI Will Replace Them
Shares of the digital media company BuzzFeed Inc. BZFD jumped 92% in one trading day after The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the company’s plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) programs to create quizzes and other content for readers. And that was just one trading day. All...
Radio Ink
‘Click Here’ Reaches 1 Million Download Milestone
Recorded Future News’ technology podcast Click Here surpassed one million downloads and streams this week, achieving the milestone one year into the production of its show. The show, which launched in February 2022, aims to untangle the often-obscure and complex world of digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and similar issues for a non-technical audience.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SaaS spending squeeze, tax time tips, freemium frameworks
In the U.S., SaaS expenses are growing 3.5x faster than market inflation. In Australia and the U.K., that rises to 5x, according to Eldar Tuvey, founder and CEO of Vertice. “If cutting SaaS costs is a top priority for your business in 2023, improving your software negotiation strategy is the place to start,” he writes.
ffnews.com
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
CoinDesk
AI in Newsrooms, Crooked Crypto and Mango Madness
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On “Carpe Consensus,” hosts Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson take a well-rounded look at this week in crypto news with guest David Z. Morris. [2:01] Inside the Desk: Danny dives into potential...
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase NFT taking a break to develop tools and technologies
Coinbase NFT marketplace is discontinuing to evolve in more tools. Since its launch last year, Coinbase NFT has now seen approximately $7.34 million in total transactions. The marketplace generated only $106 in the last 24 hours. The Coinbase NFT platform is still not working well enough. Coinbase NFT said on...
Digiday
‘A shift in the marketplace’: Media agencies’ influence over programmatic is growing
Whatever influence media agencies lost thanks to programmatic is on the resurgence once again. All it took to happen was a dose of reality on the future of the open, convoluted marketplace of programmatic inventory. The reality here is that it’s stuck in a rut: The buy-side of these deals...
