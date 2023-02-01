ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

BREAKING: Texans Hiring 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans As HC + 49ers Interviewing Vic Fangio | 49ers News Now

By San Francisco 49ers Report
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Deadspin

Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
chatsports.com

Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.
chatsports.com

Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?

It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: How to address the quarterback room

This offseason is set up for another massive overhaul of the Chicago Bears roster, but unlike a season ago, this time, there will be no bargain-bin hunting going on. With the most money to spend and the first overall draft pick at their disposal, general manager Ryan Poles has a historic opportunity in front of him.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

5 biggest takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season, Part 2: Team

The Detroit Lions players exceeded expectations, and it set the Lions up for a successful 2022 campaign. That being said, the coaches and front office deserve acknowledgement for putting it all together. The coaches kept the team motivated and fighting, while the front office reaped the rewards of a thorough and dedicated offseason.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret

It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles

The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

PTBNL Episode 28: Dana Brown headed to Houston, Brian Snitker’s extension and all the TV drama

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with the newest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. Kris and Stephen are back with episode 28 of The Podcast To Be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss Houston hiring Braves’ executive Dana Brown as their nexy GM, the latest contract extension handed out by the team, and Anthopoulos’ own potential contract extension. Also discussed was Chip Caray leaving for St Louis and his potential replacement, as well as all the drama happening with Sinclair/Bally sports as the season is about to get under way.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Vic Fangio expected to wind up with Dolphins despite 49ers drama

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are both reportedly hoping to secure the services of Vic Fangio to fill their vacant defensive coordinator role. After the Dolphins were reported to be in the final stages of a deal with Fangio, rumors emerged indicating he could end up joining the 49ers. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated that he anticipates Fangio will wind up in Miami, despite the late push from the Niners.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy