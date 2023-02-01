BREAKING: Texans Hiring 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans As HC + 49ers Interviewing Vic Fangio | 49ers News Now

Read full article on original website
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Deadspin
Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith
Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
chatsports.com
Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more
Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
Amid DeMeco Ryans hire, Texans not done trying to poach 49ers coaches
On Tuesday, the Houston Texans found their Head Coach of the future in former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. But with his arrival, it appears that the team has their sights set on adding even more 49ers to their new coaching staff. The Texans are now requesting to...
chatsports.com
Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?
It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: How to address the quarterback room
This offseason is set up for another massive overhaul of the Chicago Bears roster, but unlike a season ago, this time, there will be no bargain-bin hunting going on. With the most money to spend and the first overall draft pick at their disposal, general manager Ryan Poles has a historic opportunity in front of him.
chatsports.com
5 biggest takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season, Part 2: Team
The Detroit Lions players exceeded expectations, and it set the Lions up for a successful 2022 campaign. That being said, the coaches and front office deserve acknowledgement for putting it all together. The coaches kept the team motivated and fighting, while the front office reaped the rewards of a thorough and dedicated offseason.
chatsports.com
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret
It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
chatsports.com
NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles
The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
chatsports.com
PTBNL Episode 28: Dana Brown headed to Houston, Brian Snitker’s extension and all the TV drama
Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with the newest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. Kris and Stephen are back with episode 28 of The Podcast To Be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss Houston hiring Braves’ executive Dana Brown as their nexy GM, the latest contract extension handed out by the team, and Anthopoulos’ own potential contract extension. Also discussed was Chip Caray leaving for St Louis and his potential replacement, as well as all the drama happening with Sinclair/Bally sports as the season is about to get under way.
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
RUMOR: Vic Fangio expected to wind up with Dolphins despite 49ers drama
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are both reportedly hoping to secure the services of Vic Fangio to fill their vacant defensive coordinator role. After the Dolphins were reported to be in the final stages of a deal with Fangio, rumors emerged indicating he could end up joining the 49ers. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated that he anticipates Fangio will wind up in Miami, despite the late push from the Niners.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 2/1: Salary cap, Xavier McKinney, Wink finalist in Indy, more headlines
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?
