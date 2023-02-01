Read full article on original website
Saga Names Schulze Director of E-Commerce
Andrew Schulze gets thenewly created position at Saga. He was most recently SVP of IncentRev, a company he co-founded, in 2006, to provide sales consulting and fulfillment services for online “discount deals” and auctions. Prior to creating his own company, Schulze spent 12 years in sales for both...
Saga Appoints Eric Christian to CMO Role
Saga Communications has promoted Eric Christian to the role of chief marketing officer. He previously worked as the company’s vice president of digital strategies. “We are delighted with Eric’s contribution to Saga’s success,” Chris Forgy, the CEO of Saga, said in a statement. “This new appointment is well deserved and far overdue. Digital is the natural extension to our core competency…radio! As our advertisers successfully build their business using Saga’s radio products, it now allows us to better provide them with the opportunity to seek customer engagement using the synergy created by our digital initiatives. With Christian’s new position and contributions, we look forward to continuing exponential growth in all our revenue platforms.”
Trust is Difficult to Measure
(By Buzz Knight) Trust is difficult to measure. It is one of the most challenging qualities for brands to earn, takes many years of painstaking consistency of execution, and is painfully quick and easy to lose. Brandspark International is a leading market research firm for consumer products and services, and...
SiriusXM Warns of Economic Challenges Ahead
SiriusXM said it had a strong year in terms of revenue and subscriber additions in 2022, though executives cautioned that 2023 might bring some turbulence as the company tries to weather a downturn in the automotive industry. On Thursday, the company released its recent quarter and full-year earnings results, which...
iHeart Appoints Two Sales Execs in New York
IHeartMedia has appointed two new sales executives at its New York stations WWPR (105.1 FM, Power 105.1) and WWRL (1600 AM, Black Information Network). Victor Giacomelli has been named Vice President of Sales at the stations, while Travia Charmont has been appointed Sales Manager. “Victor and Travia are the perfect...
