Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with the newest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. Kris and Stephen are back with episode 28 of The Podcast To Be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss Houston hiring Braves’ executive Dana Brown as their nexy GM, the latest contract extension handed out by the team, and Anthopoulos’ own potential contract extension. Also discussed was Chip Caray leaving for St Louis and his potential replacement, as well as all the drama happening with Sinclair/Bally sports as the season is about to get under way.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO