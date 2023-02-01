Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach
The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
49ers do not expect Jimmy Garoppolo to return
Jimmy Garoppolo went from a player the 49ers openly insisted was on the trade block to one who became the team’s primary starter this season. Just before Garoppolo’s latest injury, the 49ers moved to a point they were ready to discuss another contract with the veteran passer. Brock...
49ers request interview with Steve Wilks and Chris Harris to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers will now officially begin their search for a new defensive coordinator, with DeMeco Ryans agree to terms on a six-year deal with the Houston Texans to become the next head coach.
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
49ers coach doesn't see 'any scenario' of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to team
What will happen to Jimmy G? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answers the question on the quarterback's future of the team.
Updated NFL Draft order after Sean Payton trade for Saints, Broncos
Let’s take a look at the updated NFL Draft order following the Sean Payton trade involving the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. The Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl is currently taking place, as NFL teams and media to take a look at the senior prospects in the NFL Draft. As everyone was watching practices, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints finalized a bombshell deal.
chatsports.com
NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles
The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
chatsports.com
PTBNL Episode 28: Dana Brown headed to Houston, Brian Snitker’s extension and all the TV drama
Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with the newest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. Kris and Stephen are back with episode 28 of The Podcast To Be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss Houston hiring Braves’ executive Dana Brown as their nexy GM, the latest contract extension handed out by the team, and Anthopoulos’ own potential contract extension. Also discussed was Chip Caray leaving for St Louis and his potential replacement, as well as all the drama happening with Sinclair/Bally sports as the season is about to get under way.
chatsports.com
5 biggest takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season, Part 2: Team
The Detroit Lions players exceeded expectations, and it set the Lions up for a successful 2022 campaign. That being said, the coaches and front office deserve acknowledgement for putting it all together. The coaches kept the team motivated and fighting, while the front office reaped the rewards of a thorough and dedicated offseason.
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
chatsports.com
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret
It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
chatsports.com
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How To watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Davante Adams, Derek Carr, A.J Cole, Maxx Crosby will represent hometown Raiders in new-look Pro Bowl. Five Las Vegas Raiders will participate in the NFL’s new-look Pro Bowl activities, beginning Thursday. There will skill games Thursday at the Raiders’ facility that includes dodgeball, a precision passing contest. Then, there...
chatsports.com
Silver Minings: Raiders projected to be one of most valuable sports franchises by 2030
You know all of those claims that Mark Davis doesn’t have much money?. Yeah, don’t believe them. A recent study conducted by OLBG.com, projects Davis’ Las Vegas Raiders to be the seventh most valuable sports franchise in the world by 2030. The projection is that the Raiders will have an annual revenue of $722 million in seven years. That is a 28 percent raise from the franchise’s current yearly revenue projection.
