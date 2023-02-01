Read full article on original website
Friday Shoot Around: Mason Schoen discusses Kansas State hoops at Big 12 midpoint
Friday Shoot Around: Mason Schoen discusses Kansas State hoops at Big 12 midpoint. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Mason Schoen to evaluate the state of K-State basketball at the midpoint of the Wildcats' Big 12 schedule. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
What Kansas State's incoming freshmen are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
Watch what Kansas State incoming freshmen Avery Johnson, Wesley Fair and Andre Davis are saying as the speak to the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On being on campus finally... "I've been waiting since I committed. I'm so excited, during my OV I knew this...
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps
Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
Avery Johnson is the next Brock Purdy | National Signing Dya
247Sports' Chris Singletary explains why Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has a chance to be the next Brock Purdy.
Kansas State is the sleeper class of the Big 12 | National Signing Day
247Sports' recruiting analyst Chris Singletary likes what Chris Klieman has done with the 2023 class in Manhattan.
Breaking down Kansas State's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at the Wildcats' recruiting class coming off of a Big 12 Championship.
