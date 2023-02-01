ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Friday Shoot Around: Mason Schoen discusses Kansas State hoops at Big 12 midpoint

Friday Shoot Around: Mason Schoen discusses Kansas State hoops at Big 12 midpoint. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Mason Schoen to evaluate the state of K-State basketball at the midpoint of the Wildcats' Big 12 schedule. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps

Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
