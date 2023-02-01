Read full article on original website
France 24
Peru extends state of emergency after months of deadly protests
The government of Peru on Sunday expanded and prolonged a state of emergency to deal with a two-month-old revolt against President Dina Boluarte that has claimed 48 lives in clashes between protesters and security forces. Seven southern Peruvian regions -- Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurimac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Business Insider
A Swedish-made fighter jet could tip the scales against Russia in Ukraine, but it might not get there any time soon
Ukraine's air force remains in the fight almost a year after Russia's shambolic invasion. Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen-C fighter, designed for rugged environments, could help Ukraine stay in the fight. But there aren't many Gripens available, and training Ukrainian pilots on them will take time. Meet the JAS-39 Gripen: Contrary...
Ukraine news latest — Angry Putin planning ‘revenge’ offensive as Russia sees ‘nearly 200,000 troops’ lost in brutal war
VLADIMIR Putin is planning to launch a new "revenge" offensive in Ukraine as Russia losses near 200,000, Western intelligence claims. According to new numbers, Vladimir Putin has seen some 200,000 soldiers wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, according to a report that cited US and Western officials. Citing US...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
France 24
US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic Ocean
The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it hovered over sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The balloon was spotted in the morning over the...
France 24
Brazil sinks asbestos-laden warship in Atlantic despite fears of ‘incalculable’ damage
Brazil on Friday sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier, the Navy announced, despite environmental groups claiming the formerly French ship was packed with toxic materials that will contaminate the ocean. The "planned and controlled sinking occurred late in the afternoon" on Friday, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) off the Brazilian coast...
France 24
Israelis rally for fifth week against government plans to rein in judiciary
Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in central Tel Aviv Saturday for the fifth consecutive week against controversial legal reforms touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government. Crowds carrying blue and white Israeli flags braved the rain, swarming the city's central Kaplan Street, with signs labelling the new government a "threat...
France 24
Crunch week for Macron as French parliament debates pension reform ahead of strikes
French President Emmanuel Macron's government faces a crunch week of defending its contested pension reform, with fireworks expected in parliament and mass strikes and demonstrations planned on the streets. Walkouts and marches are planned for Tuesday and Saturday, while left-wing opponents of the minority administration have already filed thousands of...
France 24
Hundreds dead after powerful earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt...
France 24
Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip with urge to end 'blind fury' of violence
Pope Francis wound up a peace mission to South Sudan on Sunday urging the people to make themselves immune to the "venom of hatred" to achieve the peace and prosperity that have eluded them through years of bloody ethnic conflicts. Francis presided at an open-air Mass on the grounds of...
France 24
Tijuana, where the news kills: Mexican journalists under threat
In early 2022, in the Mexican city of Tijuana, two journalists were murdered less than a week apart. The killings of Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado represent the multiple dangers facing media professionals in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. They are caught between the worlds of politics and organised crime, which sometimes work hand in hand. Journalists' calls for help seem to go unheeded, while the Mexican government vilifies them. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from Tijuana.
France 24
Pope Francis meets children displaced by war on South Sudan peace pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Saturday urged South Sudan's leaders to restore "dignity" to the millions of their countrymen affected by conflict, renewing a forceful appeal for peace in the strife-torn nation. On the second day of his visit to South Sudan, a nation that has been at war for around half...
France 24
Pension reform in France: Does Emmanuel Macron's proposal penalise women?
France arguably has one of Europe's most generous retirement systems. As a case in point, over one million people have already protested Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan. As lawmakers and experts begin debating the text, some economists argue it will further deepen the gender pension gap. We also take a look at the counterproductive effects of a loophole in a Spanish law meant to protect women against violence. Plus, the New York Youth Symphony competes for a Grammy with its debut album featuring the work of Black women composers.
France 24
France’s PM Borne offers to partially change pension reform for conservative backing
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered on Sunday to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to raise the retirement age two years to 64...
France 24
Israel's controversial legal reform plan: What are the proposals?
- Override clause - Critics of Israel's top court have argued that judges have exceeded their authority by claiming the right to strike down legislation. They say judges have exercised this right through an erroneous reading of the so-called Basic Laws, Israel's quasi-constitution. In response, the Netanyahu government wants to...
France 24
Salman Rushdie releases new novel six months after knife attack
Six months after being stabbed, British author Salman Rushdie on Tuesday publishes his new novel "Victory City", an "epic tale" of a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city. Written before the US knife attack that nearly took the Indian-born author's life, the novel purports to...
France 24
Ethiopia PM holds first meeting with Tigray leaders since peace deal
The two sides evaluated "actions carried out on the implementation of the Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements so far" and discussed issues that "need further attention," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said. The meeting took place at a resort in southern Ethiopia, it said. A peace deal between Abiy's government and...
