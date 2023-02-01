ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

Peru extends state of emergency after months of deadly protests

The government of Peru on Sunday expanded and prolonged a state of emergency to deal with a two-month-old revolt against President Dina Boluarte that has claimed 48 lives in clashes between protesters and security forces. Seven southern Peruvian regions -- Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurimac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna...
France 24

US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic Ocean

The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it hovered over sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The balloon was spotted in the morning over the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
France 24

Brazil sinks asbestos-laden warship in Atlantic despite fears of ‘incalculable’ damage

Brazil on Friday sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier, the Navy announced, despite environmental groups claiming the formerly French ship was packed with toxic materials that will contaminate the ocean. The "planned and controlled sinking occurred late in the afternoon" on Friday, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) off the Brazilian coast...
France 24

Israelis rally for fifth week against government plans to rein in judiciary

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in central Tel Aviv Saturday for the fifth consecutive week against controversial legal reforms touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government. Crowds carrying blue and white Israeli flags braved the rain, swarming the city's central Kaplan Street, with signs labelling the new government a "threat...
France 24

Crunch week for Macron as French parliament debates pension reform ahead of strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron's government faces a crunch week of defending its contested pension reform, with fireworks expected in parliament and mass strikes and demonstrations planned on the streets. Walkouts and marches are planned for Tuesday and Saturday, while left-wing opponents of the minority administration have already filed thousands of...
France 24

Hundreds dead after powerful earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt...
France 24

Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip with urge to end 'blind fury' of violence

Pope Francis wound up a peace mission to South Sudan on Sunday urging the people to make themselves immune to the "venom of hatred" to achieve the peace and prosperity that have eluded them through years of bloody ethnic conflicts. Francis presided at an open-air Mass on the grounds of...
France 24

Tijuana, where the news kills: Mexican journalists under threat

In early 2022, in the Mexican city of Tijuana, two journalists were murdered less than a week apart. The killings of Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado represent the multiple dangers facing media professionals in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. They are caught between the worlds of politics and organised crime, which sometimes work hand in hand. Journalists' calls for help seem to go unheeded, while the Mexican government vilifies them. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from Tijuana.
France 24

Pope Francis meets children displaced by war on South Sudan peace pilgrimage

Pope Francis on Saturday urged South Sudan's leaders to restore "dignity" to the millions of their countrymen affected by conflict, renewing a forceful appeal for peace in the strife-torn nation. On the second day of his visit to South Sudan, a nation that has been at war for around half...
France 24

Pension reform in France: Does Emmanuel Macron's proposal penalise women?

France arguably has one of Europe's most generous retirement systems. As a case in point, over one million people have already protested Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan. As lawmakers and experts begin debating the text, some economists argue it will further deepen the gender pension gap. We also take a look at the counterproductive effects of a loophole in a Spanish law meant to protect women against violence. Plus, the New York Youth Symphony competes for a Grammy with its debut album featuring the work of Black women composers.
NEW YORK STATE
France 24

France’s PM Borne offers to partially change pension reform for conservative backing

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered on Sunday to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament. President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to raise the retirement age two years to 64...
France 24

Israel's controversial legal reform plan: What are the proposals?

- Override clause - Critics of Israel's top court have argued that judges have exceeded their authority by claiming the right to strike down legislation. They say judges have exercised this right through an erroneous reading of the so-called Basic Laws, Israel's quasi-constitution. In response, the Netanyahu government wants to...
France 24

Salman Rushdie releases new novel six months after knife attack

Six months after being stabbed, British author Salman Rushdie on Tuesday publishes his new novel "Victory City", an "epic tale" of a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city. Written before the US knife attack that nearly took the Indian-born author's life, the novel purports to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
France 24

Ethiopia PM holds first meeting with Tigray leaders since peace deal

The two sides evaluated "actions carried out on the implementation of the Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements so far" and discussed issues that "need further attention," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said. The meeting took place at a resort in southern Ethiopia, it said. A peace deal between Abiy's government and...

