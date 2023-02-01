ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers May Finally Have An Up-And-Coming Coach In Their Organization

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staffs haven't exactly produced many young, up-and-coming candidates across the NFL. They've hired former head coaches, like Mike Munchak and Brian Flores, to their staffs, but they haven't produced a lot of homegrown coaching talent. They've hardly been a breeding ground for producing head coaches and coordinators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind

DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan rules out one QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Search: 'McCarthy Guy' Out

JAN 31 PANTHERS TIES Kellen Moore is gone. Head coach Mike McCarthy surely has names from his own coaching tree like Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo as top candidates to replace the Chargers-bound Moore as the Dallas offensive coordinator. But two Carolina names are also in the news. McCarthy, who...
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.

