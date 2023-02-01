Over half the calls the Colorado State Patrol responded to in 2022 were related to road rage incidents. That was 31,760 calls in all, 5% more than the year before. What's behind this increase? One reason, according to master trooper Gary Cutler, is that people aren’t handling stress on the road as well as they did before the pandemic. He said that people who act out on the road often start driving aggressively, cutting people off, or tailgating.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO