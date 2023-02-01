Read full article on original website
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
Freshwater fish are filled with ‘forever chemicals’ at alarming levels, researchers find
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer products – from plastics to cosmetics – and have been linked with health issues like cancer and infertility. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment over time.
The price of EpiPens in Colorado could drop dramatically under a new bill
Almost 600,000 Coloradans with severe food allergies — including more 100,000 children — could see some financial relief when it comes to buying life-saving medical devices. Colorado lawmakers are trying to tackle the high prices of epinephrine auto-injectors, commonly known as EpiPens, which are used to treat acute allergic reactions and asthma attacks.
Crash course: a new bill wants to increase driver education to lessen traffic deaths in Colorado
State lawmakers want to add more driver education requirements for minors who are getting behind the wheel for the first time. Senate Bill 11, if passed, would make driver education mandatory for young drivers in order to reduce traffic fatalities statewide. In order to get a driver license, first-time drivers...
Coloradans concerned about high utility bills demand answers from state regulators
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission held a public meeting earlier this week to hear people’s concerns about high utility bills. This comes after record profits for Xcel Energy, the state’s largest energy provider. As the cost of natural gas increases, so are energy bills. Many people who attended...
Road rage emergency calls are up 5% over last year
Over half the calls the Colorado State Patrol responded to in 2022 were related to road rage incidents. That was 31,760 calls in all, 5% more than the year before. What's behind this increase? One reason, according to master trooper Gary Cutler, is that people aren’t handling stress on the road as well as they did before the pandemic. He said that people who act out on the road often start driving aggressively, cutting people off, or tailgating.
