kunc.org

The price of EpiPens in Colorado could drop dramatically under a new bill

Almost 600,000 Coloradans with severe food allergies — including more 100,000 children — could see some financial relief when it comes to buying life-saving medical devices. Colorado lawmakers are trying to tackle the high prices of epinephrine auto-injectors, commonly known as EpiPens, which are used to treat acute allergic reactions and asthma attacks.
kunc.org

Road rage emergency calls are up 5% over last year

Over half the calls the Colorado State Patrol responded to in 2022 were related to road rage incidents. That was 31,760 calls in all, 5% more than the year before. What's behind this increase? One reason, according to master trooper Gary Cutler, is that people aren’t handling stress on the road as well as they did before the pandemic. He said that people who act out on the road often start driving aggressively, cutting people off, or tailgating.
