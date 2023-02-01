Read full article on original website
Kern County Grand Jury thanks members, looks to recruit more
The Kern County Grand Jury held a ceremony Thursday honoring its 2022-2023 members. Valley Baptist Church Vocal Director Charlin Neal sang the star-spangled banner at the beginning of the event.
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
Clinica agrees to $26M settlement over self-reported financial fraud
Clinica Sierra Vista will pay almost $26 million to resolve Medi-Cal overpayments the nonprofit itself flagged in 2019 after finding fault with a practice the founder and former CEO defended Thursday as a give-and-take negotiation. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a joint...
Letter to the editor: Newsom's comments pure partisan politics
Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor Moonbeam 2.0) is after us again. While touting gun control legislation that wouldn't save one life, he used that opportunity to insult our county in general, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in particular. The causes of mass shootings (none of which were in Kern County, by the way) have more to do with overpopulation, cultural decline and demographics than a lack of gun laws.
Tehachapi announces police chief retirement
The retirement of Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger was announced by the city of Tehachapi early Thursday afternoon, effective the same day. City Manager Greg Garrett said the chief's retirement was not sudden or unexpected. Efforts to reach Kroeger following the city's news release were unsuccessful.
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
Letter to the editor: Thieves know they can get away with it
This is in response to Michael Hunt's letter in The Bakersfield Californian on Saturday, Jan. 28. I don't know how many shoes someone can steal but I personally have witnessed several thefts at stores over the years.
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
Hearing set for February to pinpoint health status of Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout
A man who was severely injured in an oil well blowout had a hearing Tuesday to determine his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete part of their sentence in the community rather than behind bars. Leonardo Andrade was hurled while performing work on an oil...
New docuseries 'Killing County' rexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight
An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement. Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News...
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
PRPD Make Arrest After Pursuit Ends in Kern County
PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County. Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.
It's the reel deal at annual fishing derby
Although organized by firefighters, it was rain that saved the day for the annual fishing derby at The Park at River Walk. Taking place on Saturday, the 10th annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast seemed in jeopardy before the winter storms helped fill up the park's lakes.
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama
A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May. Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.
Bakersfield Woman Killed In Rollover 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The Bakersfield woman who was killed in a 5 Freeway crash Tuesday, despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and a police officer attempts to save her life, has been identified. Laura Vasquez, 54, from Bakersfield, was killed in the 5 Freeway rollover crash, said Brian Elias, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. ...
Solar panels installed at Kentucky Fried Chicken location in Bakersfield
A local Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant has updated its drive-through with solar panels. The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to showcase the panels.
Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
