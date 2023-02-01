Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor Moonbeam 2.0) is after us again. While touting gun control legislation that wouldn't save one life, he used that opportunity to insult our county in general, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in particular. The causes of mass shootings (none of which were in Kern County, by the way) have more to do with overpopulation, cultural decline and demographics than a lack of gun laws.

5 HOURS AGO