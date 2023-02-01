ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Clinica agrees to $26M settlement over self-reported financial fraud

Clinica Sierra Vista will pay almost $26 million to resolve Medi-Cal overpayments the nonprofit itself flagged in 2019 after finding fault with a practice the founder and former CEO defended Thursday as a give-and-take negotiation. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a joint...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Newsom's comments pure partisan politics

Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor Moonbeam 2.0) is after us again. While touting gun control legislation that wouldn't save one life, he used that opportunity to insult our county in general, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in particular. The causes of mass shootings (none of which were in Kern County, by the way) have more to do with overpopulation, cultural decline and demographics than a lack of gun laws.
Bakersfield Californian

Tehachapi announces police chief retirement

The retirement of Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger was announced by the city of Tehachapi early Thursday afternoon, effective the same day. City Manager Greg Garrett said the chief's retirement was not sudden or unexpected. Efforts to reach Kroeger following the city's news release were unsuccessful.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New docuseries 'Killing County' rexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight

An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement. Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PRPD Make Arrest After Pursuit Ends in Kern County

PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County. Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It's the reel deal at annual fishing derby

Although organized by firefighters, it was rain that saved the day for the annual fishing derby at The Park at River Walk. Taking place on Saturday, the 10th annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast seemed in jeopardy before the winter storms helped fill up the park's lakes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama

A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May. Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

