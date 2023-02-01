ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Monroeville teen accused of shooting 16-year-old girl still on the run

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXc0F_0kYGZmqG00

Monroeville teen accused of shooting 16-year-old girl still on the run 02:41

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Monroeville teenager accused of shooting another teen inside a hotel earlier this month is still on the run.

Investigators said Daronte Brown , 18, of Monroeville, is wanted for attempted homicide and other charges.

"He's been on the run for two weeks and with the help of the community, we are hoping to be able to find him and get him in custody," Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said.

Brown is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl after she allegedly refused to do a sex act at the Red Roof Inn off Mosside Boulevard.

"We believe he is armed and dangerous," Cole said. "So with that in mind, he certainly has shot this young lady for really no apparent reason."

Police say Brown used a handgun with a laser sight to shoot the girl, who he knew, in the right side of her leg on Jan. 21. The bullet is still lodged in her left pelvic area.

Brown and another person he was with got away. Brown, according to police, is nicknamed "Take-Off" and is known to hang out in Pittsburgh's East End.

The day after the shooting, police searched several known places, but did not find him. They don't believe he has a car.

"We have no description of a car right now," Cole said. "Doesn't mean he doesn't have access to one, but he certainly is moving around. We know that because when we did try to arrest him the day after, we were all over the place looking for him, so he does have the means to get from point A to point B in some form or another."

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is now helping, and Cole believes Brown will get caught.

"We will find him," he said. "We will get him."

Brown and his known conspirator both had handguns, and Cole said another arrest warrant is imminent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

