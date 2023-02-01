ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

More freezing rain is in store for Wednesday

By Erin Moran
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAyHs_0kYGZUu400

Ice storm warning goes into effect Wednesday morning 04:14

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues Wednesday and if we're being honest, Wednesday is likely going to be worse than what we saw Monday and Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr5JX_0kYGZUu400
CBS DFW

Sleet was the main precipitation we saw on Tuesday. And while the sleet certainly caused issued for us, it actually is slightly easier to travel on because the pellets provide a little bit of traction – certainly when compared to ice. The problem with Wednesday's forecast is the main precip we are expecting is freezing rain, aka ice accumulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAJbm_0kYGZUu400
CBS DFW

In fact, an Ice Storm Warning is going into effect Wednesday morning for parts of North Texas and will continue into Thursday morning. In this area, ice accumulations up to a half inch are possible. Not only will this lead to dangerous travel conditions on the roads, but the ice accumulation will likely lead to power outages. The ice will accumulate on tree branches, causing the branches to sag, break and impact the power lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8i42_0kYGZUu400
CBS DFW

On and off patchy freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected overnight and into Wednesday morning, but by midday we are expecting widespread freezing rain to overtake the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmqUa_0kYGZUu400
CBS DFW

Thursday morning will still feature some freezing rain but afternoon temperatures are expected to warm above freezing and this system is finally expected to move east of us. So, by Friday it will be sunny and highs will warm into the 50s. Sunshine and 60s are expected by Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NnOk_0kYGZUu400
CBS DFW

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

String of First Alert Weather Days over as North Texas temperatures warm above freezing

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The string of four consecutive First Alert Weather Days is finally over as temperatures are warming above freezing.Temperatures are expected to continue on a slight but important warming trend Thursday afternoon, warming into the mid 30s.North Texas will still have more rain expected Thursday afternoon and evening, but as our environment continues to warm, it will mainly be a cold rain. While a few snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in, it won't make any more of an impact to our roads.Roads will be wet through the afternoon drive as melting continues, but precipitation will come to an end later Thursday; clearing the DFW Metroplex by 8 p.m. and clearing the entire area by 11 p.m. Temperatures will drop below freezing once again going into Friday morning, and this will lead to icy spots and slush for morning commuters.But sunny skies will warm us into the 40s Friday afternoon, and we have 50s and 60s expected this weekend.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An Ice Storm Warning and Winter Storm Warning remain in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.Precipitation will continue to transition over to a cold rain from southeast to northwest as temperatures climb above freezing.More scattered rain showers are possible late this afternoon and evening.We all want to know when are the roads going to improve.In the DFW Metroplex, it's going to be this afternoon when widespread impacts will be less likely. Side roads, neighborhoods, parking lots and bridges will still have slick spots. Even though conditions will improve, you still need to use caution and take it slow.If you...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions are expected to worsen across DFW into Wednesday as a winter storm bringing sleet and freezing rain lingers. “We continue to be in the middle of an event that we expect will continue to extend for another 36 to 48 hours,” said TXDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “The conditions are dangerous and continue to get worse. We continue to emphasize, do not get on the roadways.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Oncor says power crews are in 'storm mode'

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's still in good shape tonight, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. The biggest concern tonight heading into tomorrow is possible localized outages. The ice buildup on trees can really cause problems. Oncor said once it gets to about a quarter of an inch to a half inch - branches can snap and fall on power lines and as we saw today, being without power in this weather is not pleasant. Carefully shuffling from their north Dallas apartment to their car, Paris Townsend and Durron Neal are tired of being in the dark."About like two o'clock is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing rain covers most of North Texas on Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Old man Winter is here as we round out January and head into February. Our First Alert Weather Days Continue through Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning continues through noon Wednesday for all of North Texas. Pockets of freezing drizzle and freezing rain continue across North Texas Monday night but the coverage will increase in our overnight hours toward daybreak. We see another area of lift in the upper atmosphere increase our coverage and heavy sleet is possible from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., moving SW to NE across most of NTX. Rounds of sleet continue through the morning hours and then off and on through the afternoon. We could see around 0.10" to 0.50" of additional ice accumulations in parts of NTX. Temperatures Monday night are dangerously cold in the mid to upper 20s. This is the cold where you need to drip any faucets to avoid freezing. We are cold through our midweek before we start to thaw out at the end of the week. High temperatures are in the mid 50s by Friday and this Sunday will feel "warm" compared to today with a high of 60 under mostly sunny skies. 
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

The difference between sleet and freezing rain

The forecast in Dallas-Fort Worth is not pretty over the next few days, with parts of the Metroplex seeing both freezing rain and sleet. That has many people asking: what is the difference?. Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday morning. Sleet vs. Freezing Rain. Both sleet and...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
177K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy