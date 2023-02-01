ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlIi8_0kYGZ7vq00

PIX Now 08:18

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.

The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident.

"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in California in more than a century of record-keeping, according to CDFW.

Last September, a 7-year-old boy was bitten by a mountain lion while walking with his father around dusk in a park near Santa Clarita in Southern California. The father scared the animal away and the child was treated for relatively minor wounds.

Over the last year, mountain lion sightings have been on the rise across the Bay Area.

A mountain lion cub wandered into an empty classroom at Pescadero High School along the Peninsula in June. After several hours, CDFW personnel were able to safely remove the cub from the classroom.

Mountain lions have also been caught lurking in the shadows on security cameras in Millbrae. A handful of residents in the Oakland hills and Piedmont say they've seen mutilated deer carcasses in their neighborhoods. One wildcat was even caught in a tree in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood and transported to the Oakland Zoo while another broke into a San Bruno home filled with game trophies.

More than half of the state is mountain lion territory, and it's not too unusual to see them popping up, according to CDFW officials.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Comments / 37

Sharon Grant
1d ago

We have to have bigger houses with bigger yards and more stores and more malls and more hotels, and then we wonder why these animals are in our backyards or on the edge of the woods. Because we keep taking their homes with no regard for them.

Reply
13
Trevor Lock
1d ago

California doesn't manage cougars, there are to many. start killing some cats and this problem would be few and far between. the people of California have created this problem, time to start voting different, same old democratic ways don't work

Reply(1)
10
Arizona Maricopa
1d ago

Odd situation. How does a deep woods animal get close to a child without adults seeing it approach? These situations could be instigated to "justify" the cruelty of hunting animals.

Reply
14
Related
CBS LA

Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old

REDWOOD CITY --  A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay

DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Child attacked by mountain lion in California, taken to trauma center

A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police seek man who fired pistol inside Jewish synagogue

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting inside a Richmond District synagogue Wednesday night during which the unidentified suspect may have fired blanks rather than live rounds in what a synagogue official called an attempt to terrorize Jewish people.The synagogue did not report the incident until Thursday morning. No injuries or property damage were reported.Officers responded to a report of threats at the synagogue on Balboa Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the San Francisco police department said in a statement Thursday night.The person who made the report described an incident around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in which an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead near San Jose's Alum Rock from possible hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol said someone found a 46-year-old man dead Wednesday morning near Alum Rock Avenue, east of San Jose, and officers are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run.CHP officers responded around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a man found dead on Alum Rock Avenue east of Kirk Avenue. Investigators determined the man was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight and ended up partially in some bushes off the right shoulder of the roadway, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.The injuries to the man and debris at the scene led the CHP to determine he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or driver was immediately available.The name of the man who died was not being released as of midday Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 655-2620.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman accused of bringing half pound of meth into San Mateo County Jail

REDWOOD CITY – Guards at a San Mateo County jail facility arrested a South Bay woman after she allegedly attempted to bring more than a half pound of methamphetamine into the facility Tuesday.According to deputies, the woman attempted to enter the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street around 7 p.m. to visit someone who was incarcerated. The woman walked past several signs reminding visitors about California Penal Code section 4573, which says it is a crime to bring a controlled substance into a jail or prison.When the woman was searched, deputies said she was discovered to have carried 9 ounces...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Auto burglary suspect arrested after chase on Highway 80 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A burglary suspect in Fairfield led police and California Highway Patrol officers on Interstate Highway 80 before being arrested, police announced Thursday.Fairfield police said an off-duty sergeant was at a theater in the city at around 10:52 p.m. Monday when he saw a man burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot and fleeing in an orange SUV. Later, the sergeant informed an on-duty officer he had located the SUV in a nearby parking lot. Once the officer arrived at the location, the SUV sped off and a chase began involving Fairfield and CHP officers heading westbound on Interstate 80,...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews contain 3-alarm fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire that grew to three alarms and threatened at least three homes in the Oakland Hills was contained Thursday evening, according to firefighters.At a briefing, Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said they first received a call of a fire on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive at 4:17 p.m. A second alarm was declared at 4:23 p.m. and at 4:26 p.m., a third alarm was called.Freeman said the fire took place in a high fire severity zone. "The initial incident commander made the right call in elevating our response," the chief said. Firefighters from Station 24, which was...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made, 'ghost gun' recovered after series of violent robberies at Oakland businesses

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced arrests in connection with a series of violent robberies that took place inside businesses over the last three weeks.According to officers, the first robbery took place on the morning of January 17 at a business on the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland.Police said the victim was entering the business when he was approached from behind by a suspect who then pushed him and grabbed his belongings. The suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.On the afternoon of January 27, police said two of the suspects approached a woman entering a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two minor injuries reported when Hyde Street cable car derails in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco were at the scene of a derailment of a Hyde Street cable car Wednesday evening that reportedly led to two minor injuries.According to San Francisco police, at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Muni vehicle in the area of Hyde and Washington. Police said arriving officers found that the Muni vehicle -- later confirmed to be the Hyde Street cable car -- was involved in a "solo collision where it derailed."Video from the scene of the incident posted to the Citizen App appeared to show the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: CHP clears Caltrans District 4 office building; Suspected gunman at large

OAKLAND -- California Highway Patrol officers went floor by floor in the Caltrans building in Oakland Wednesday, evacuating workers as they checked out reports of a gunman inside.CHP officials, who are responsible for security at state offices, said an employee called in around 6:41 a.m. saying they had seen a person with a firearm inside the building's garage.There was a large response by both CHP officers and Oakland police to the building located at 1100 Grand Street at Webster. Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed that the building was placed on locked down as law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the building containing the offices of Caltrans District 4.The witness provided officers with the description of the alleged gunman's vehicle.  But the vehicle could not be located and the building was deemed to be safe. The lockdown lifted at 7:41 a.m. and workers allowed to return to their work stations.CHP officials said they have identified the alleged gunman, who remains at large.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy