WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to visit Portland to participate in panel discussion on women’s sports

NBC Miami
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Courtney Vandersloot bids Sky farewell, looks ahead to 'new beginning'
Courtney Vandersloot announced Tuesday that she won't be returning to the Chicago Sky, writing in an Instagram post, "I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning."
New York Liberty sign star guard Courtney Vandersloot
The Liberty continue to make a splash, adding star Courtney Vandersloot to a roster that includes Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu.
With Breanna Stewart Gone, Where Do the Storm Go From Here?
Without Sue Bird or Breanna Stewart, Seattle is going to have some major voids to fill.
NBC4 Columbus
Basketball World Reacts to Breanna Stewart’s Liberty Signing
The forward’s new teammates are thrilled for her to join the team in New York. Breanna Stewart shocked the basketball world on Wednesday when she announced her signing with the Liberty. The 2016 No. 1 pick played six seasons with the Storm, finishing with two WNBA titles and four...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Lady Liberty: Two-time WNBA champ Breanna Stewart signs with New York Liberty
One of the best women's basketball players on the planet is coming back to her home state as former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart announced she's signing with the New York Liberty.
Courtney Vandersloot joins Breanna Stewart on Liberty in major free agency move
The New York Liberty is building something special. Just a day after signing two-time Finals MVP and 2022 scoring champion Breanna Stewart, versatile guard Courtney Vandersloot is also joining the franchise. Instead of a reporter announcing the news, she revealed her next move on Twitter:. “#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing...
thenexthoops.com
How the Washington Mystics reshaped their backcourt in free agency
On the first day of WNBA free agency, the Washington Mystics blended old and new in a bid to upgrade their backcourt. The result wound up looking a lot like the 2022 roster, which finished fifth in the regular season — but also like 2019, when the Mystics won the first and only championship in franchise history.
ng-sportingnews.com
WNBA free agency tracker: Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Candace Parker to Aces & every major signing
Well, the 2023 WNBA free agency period has certainly started off with a bang. Coming into the offseason, I highlighted 10 players that could alter the landscape of the WNBA by deciding to move on to another franchise. Hours into free agency officially beginning, we knew that at least three of the 10 would indeed be moving on to a new team.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Idaho women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/2/2023)
The Portland State Vikings (9-10, 4-5) and guard Esmeralda Morales (16.1 ppg) look to bounce back from consecutive losses when they visit Beyonce Bea (21.2 ppg) and the Idaho Vandals (8-13, 4-6) in a Big Sky Conference women’s college basketball matchup set to tip off Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
Damian Lillard is on a full-fledged heater: Sports by Northwest podcast
Damian Lillard is on one. The Blazers All-Star is playing maybe the best basketball of his career, and that’s saying something. On the latest episode of Sports by Northwest, Aaron Fentress and KOIN’s sports anchor/reporter Brenna Greene discuss the latest sports stories in the state. -Have the Blazers...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Interview with new Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy
The Portland Timbers have redemption on the mind entering 2023 after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. At the helm of the club’s soccer operations is Ned Grabavoy, a longtime MLS player turned essential member of the PTFC front office. Grabavoy brought the club-record Evander signing...
Class 6A girls basketball power rankings: Clackamas and Jesuit lead the pack after major wins
In the past seven days, Oregon girls basketball fans have been able to watch Beaverton take on Jesuit and Clackamas vs. Barlow — both matchups that many are hoping may happen again in the Chiles Center next month. The games gave us a look into what these teams look...
Readers respond: Remembering Schonely’s kindness
Bill Schonely was a class act, and an amazing Portland Trail Blazers play-by-play announcer, (“Bill Schonely, legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster who coined ‘Rip City,’ dies at 93,” Jan. 21) “Lickety brindle” was my favorite saying. And, “You’ve got to make your free throws.” So true in hoops. May he rest in peace.
Breanna Stewart chooses Liberty, not Storm on first day of WNBA free agency
SEATTLE — Former MVP Breanna Stewart is headed to New York. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.
chatsports.com
Past, Present and Future Unite For Signing Day At Nike
BEAVERTON, Ore. — In one corner of the first-floor atrium in the Tiger Woods Center at Nike World Headquarters on Wednesday night, current UO tight end Terrance Ferguson chatted with the program's all-time leader at the position, Ed Dickson. A few feet away, 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota caught up with the Ducks' current starting quarterback, Bo Nix, and the program's newest addition at the position, Austin Novosad.
Meet the football stars with Oregon ties headed to Super Bowl 57
While classic Pacific Northwest favorite teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos have already seen their seasons come to an end, there are still some faces that Oregon football fans should find familiar in Super Bowl LVII. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City have players with ties...
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
Philadelphia Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl 57
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
