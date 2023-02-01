Read full article on original website
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
Dr. Peter Buck started Subway in the 1960s with a $1,000 investment.
Tech layoffs 2023: Companies that have made cuts
(NEW YORK) — Companies across the tech industry have announced layoffs, affecting thousands of workers in the first few weeks of 2023. Sales at top tech firms have retreated from the blistering pace attained during the pandemic, when billions across the world were forced into isolation. Customers stuck at home came to rely on delivery services like e-commerce and virtual connections formed through social media and videoconferencing.
Southwest Airlines announced several leadership changes as the carrier continues to bounce back from a tumultuous winter holiday travel period. The airline revealed the promotion of Lauren Woods from Vice President of Technology to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Woods will report to Chief Administration and Communications Officer Linda Rutherford.
The Walt Disney Company responded to Nelson Peltz’s latest demands Thursday with a resounding “No.” The company released a letter in response to materials released by the Trian Group. Peltz is now requesting that he, or his son if need be, serve on the Walt Disney board...
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
DirecTV said it named Drew Groner as senior VP, head of agency and client partnerships. Groner, who had been group VP, head of client partnerships and national offices, will be responsible for addressable, digital and data-enabled ad sales. He reports to Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV. “Drew...
If you are a leader, you eat last. Here's how to lead by example during economic uncertainty.
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
Working with Cancer, the cross-industry coalition formed by Publicis Groupe to erase the stigma and insecurity of cancer at work, is launching a global "wake-up call" urging everyone to play their part in supporting colleagues with cancer. After being diagnosed and treated for cancer last year, Arthur Sadoun, CEO of...
