Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal & Kevin Durant Exchange Blows On Twitter Following Rui Hachimura Trade
NBA Twitter never fails to entertain the basketball community. Even all-time greats like Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant choose to chime in and make their beef public in order for the media and fans to get a laugh over the weekend.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes NBA Rising Stars as G League player
Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be the second Grizzlies player to patriciate in the new format of the NBA’s Rising Stars event.
NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?
5 Biggest Snubs From 2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announcement
5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19.
Kevin Durant Says He Would Like To See Zion Williamson And Ja Morant In The Slam Dunk Contest
Kevin Durant sent a message to Zion Williamson and Ja Morant regarding the Slam Dunk contest.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game snubs: De'Aaron Fox, James Harden left out, and the wrong Knick was picked
The NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced on Thursday night, seven from each conference, and of course we are all more interested in the guys who got snubbed than the ones who actually made the team. As for the latter, here are your 2022-23 NBA All-Stars. Western Conference. Starters: Nikola...
NBA Fans Pick The Best All-NBA Team Ever: "1988. Eyes Closed"
It's hard to imagine any of the modern teams withstand the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
LeBron James moves past Steve Nash, Mark Jackson for 4th place on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James moved past Steve Nash and Mark Jackson for sole possession of fourth place on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant lead NBA All-Star reserve class
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s...
Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers can return to .500 for the first time since Jan. 6 with a win Saturday at the Washington Wizards. The Blazers will have to earn that victory without center Jusuf Nurkic, out with a left calf strain. The injury has bothered Nurkic for a couple of weeks. He started Wednesday’s 122-112 win at Memphis but left the game early in the first quarter.
Damian Lillard scores 42 to lead Portland Trail Blazers to 122-112 win at Memphis Grizzlies: At the buzzer
Have the Portland Trail Blazers turned the proverbial corner?. The Blazers pulled off arguably their biggest win in months Wednesday night by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 at the FedExForum. The Blazers (25-26) have now won four of their past five games and moved to within one game of .500.
Yardbarker
Malone, Rivers named NBA's Coaches of the Month for January
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers have been named the NBA's West and East Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Malone helped lead the Nuggets to a 12-4 record in January, including wins over the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles...
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
CBS Sports
2023 NBA All-Star Game roster announcement: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant lead list of reserve selections
The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wildcards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0