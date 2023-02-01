ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers can return to .500 for the first time since Jan. 6 with a win Saturday at the Washington Wizards. The Blazers will have to earn that victory without center Jusuf Nurkic, out with a left calf strain. The injury has bothered Nurkic for a couple of weeks. He started Wednesday’s 122-112 win at Memphis but left the game early in the first quarter.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Malone, Rivers named NBA's Coaches of the Month for January

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers have been named the NBA's West and East Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Malone helped lead the Nuggets to a 12-4 record in January, including wins over the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2023 NBA All-Star Game roster announcement: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant lead list of reserve selections

The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wildcards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy