Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.

6 DAYS AGO