Marvel Snap gets long-awaited battle mode and live balance changes
Now you can drop a Killmonger on all your 1-power friends.
dotesports.com
How MTG For Mirrodin! works, Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Auto-Equip in Magic: The Gathering has a new look in Phyrexia: All Will Be One through the For Mirrodin! Mechanic, creating rebel tokens upon entering the battlefield. A war is coming to the MTG Multiverse, led by the Phyrexians. A small group of rebels still living on the Phyrexia plane, formerly known as Mirrodin, joined up with planeswalkers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One to stop the Multiverse war before it started. The rebels and planeswalkers may have failed to stop the Phyrexians but players did get a slick new Equipment mechanic out of the ONE set called For Mirrodin!
dotesports.com
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
dotesports.com
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
dotesports.com
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
dotesports.com
Original MTG Praetors splashed into ONE Draft are meta busters
Preaetors are returning to Draft in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing their power and original Magic: The Gathering set symbol. Scheduled to drop into local game stores this weekend and launch digitally on Feb. 7, MTG fans were given a first look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One today through the Early Access event. Both Standard best-of-one and Premium Draft were featured today, where some players discovered Praetors like Vorinclex and Sheoldred in ONE Draft booster packs.
Android Headlines
Xbox Games with Gold lands two new titles for February
Microsoft has announced its latest Xbox Games with Gold titles, which you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership for, and be able to claim and add to your library starting on February 1. As with every other month, one of the games will be available right away while the second game won’t be made available to claim until mid-way through the month.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
PC Gamer UK March issue on sale now: System Shock reborn!
Plus: Dwarf Fortress, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Park Beyond, Crisis Core, The Cosiest Games on PC, and much more!
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal 2023’s new game mode will launch with multiple maps
A new Overwatch 2 core game mode will finally be launching in 2023 and the devs have confirmed that it’ll be released with more than just one map. Overwatch 2 is looking to grow bigger than its predecessor by releasing a steady slew of heroes, maps and even brand-new game modes, the next of which will be coming later this year.
dotesports.com
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s newest Control map, Antarctica, brings lore and life to season 3
Even in its earliest days, Overwatch’s maps took players on a world tour, encouraging exploration through the futuristic-yet-familiar universe. In the sequel, designers have already taken us to several European locales, the Shambali Monastery, and the warm beaches of Rio de Janeiro. And when season three begins on Feb. 7, players will face a frigid new adventure.
dotesports.com
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
dotesports.com
The top 5 Overwatch 2 heroes who need changes
Overwatch 2 introduced many changes to the game’s heroes, from the fan favorites to the universally despised. And with the introduction of new heroes into the mix, the game’s roster balance is forever shifting. This isn’t a new thing for Overwatch 2, or for any competitive game in...
