Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
Portland Black leaders condemn actions of former Memphis officers, call for reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Black leaders from across Portland gathered Tuesday to condemn the actions of five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, joined by leaders from the Portland Police Bureau. "There is no excuse for what happened here," said Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee....
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PitchBlack, startup competition for Black entrepreneurs, returns in new venue
When PitchBlack, the “Shark Tank” style competition where Black entrepreneurs pitch their businesses and compete for cash prizes, returns next week, it will be at its biggest venue yet. About 70 people attended the 2015 inaugural pitch competition, held at the Village Ballroom in Northeast Portland. Seven entrepreneurs...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
KATU.com
Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (34-9-2-1) take on the Tri-City Americans (24-16-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, February 2, 7pm PST. Where: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:
Hundreds of Portland workers strike, marking city’s first employee walkout in decades
Portland’s first municipal strike in more than 20 years began Thursday as hundreds of public employees who provide essential city services walked off the job. The action comes as members of Laborers’ Local 483 and city leaders remain unable to agree on a new union contract despite months of negotiations.
Black History Month events in Portland, OR
Several organizations across the Portland area are recognizing + honoring Black History Month throughout February.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police
One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians. Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that Oregon State Police had cause to […] The post Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘You feel insulted:’ City of Portland prepares for worker strike
Portland City Council consented to a resolution on Wednesday that will give city attorneys the right to take legal action quickly if it becomes necessary during the expected strike.
KATU.com
US Marshals arrest woman in Arizona wanted in connection with Portland homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than six months after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland, police have arrested a woman for his murder, in Arizona. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Family wants justice in deadly Southeast Portland shooting. 43-year-old Janae Kelley was taken into custody by US Marshals on...
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
KXL
People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place
Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
Utah forward Jarred Vanderbilt linked to Trail Blazers: 2023 NBA trade deadline watch 1.0
The NBA trade deadline is a week away and the rumor mill is already in full swing. The latest rumor to drop involving the Portland Trail Blazers has them reportedly very interested in acquiring Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Athletic/Stadium first reported the news and an NBA source has...
A Portland stolen-car hunter abandons the chase, but his disciples plan to keep going
A local group devoted to tracking down stolen cars saw its Facebook page – the home base and mission control for more than 13,000 members – shut down this week by its founder. “PDX Stolen Cars” was formed by Portland car-lover Titan Crawford about a year and a...
CBS renews Portland-set ‘So Help Me Todd’ for a second season
The CBS network has renewed the Portland-set series “So Help Me Todd” for a second season. The show, which blends comedy and drama, was created by Scott Prendergast, a former Portlander. Stars include Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, who play a mother and son who work together at her law firm.
KTVL
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
KATU.com
Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0