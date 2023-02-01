ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police

One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians.   Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that Oregon State Police had cause to […] The post Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
PORTLAND, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

