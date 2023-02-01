Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kbsi23.com
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes
(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear announces more funding for Marshall County
Governor Andy Beshear announced more funding for Marshall County during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday. The $375,000 award is through the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund for the Marshall County Fiscal Court to help cover costs incurred as a result of the 2021 tornado. The money was awarded to assist...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway, Carlisle counties get grants to clean up illegal dumps
Approximately $534,000 in state grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps will be coming to Calloway, Carlisle and 12 other counties. The grant funding is used to clean up sites where household solid waste like couches, tires, coolers and bedding has been illegally dumped. Not only are these dumps an eyesore in municipalities, but they can be a health hazard due to exposed debris and vermin. Once cleaned, the sites offer locations for revenue-producing businesses.
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
kentuckytoday.com
Former volunteer fire treasurer facing charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post have charged the former bookkeeper for a western Kentucky volunteer fire department with misappropriation of funds, which they allege took place over a period of years. According to the KSP, they received a call from the board members...
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
k105.com
Bookkeeper indicted for stealing over $10k from Marshall Co. fire dept.
A former bookkeeper for a Marshall County fire department has been indicted for stealing over $10,000 from the department. On December 1, 2022, Kentucky State Police began an investigation of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department after board members reported “suspicions of theft within the department” to law enforcement.
kbsi23.com
Listening tour about high-speed internet plan to stop in Mayfield
(KBSI) – A 14-stop, six-week listening tour through Kentucky will begin Tuesday, Feb. 14 as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour is scheduled to stop in Mayfield on February 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Purchase Area Development District located at 1002 Medical Drive. Tap here to reserved a spot.
westkentuckystar.com
Southern Illinois airport considers bid for Chicago flights
Southern Illinois' regional airport in Marion is considering three proposals for a new passenger service contract, and they're seeking input on where customers want the flights to go. The proposals have been shared with Veterans Airport from Contour Airlines, Southern Airways Express and Cape Air. Contour's bid offers flights to...
Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties
Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and collided with a truck that was westbound on Pembroke Road. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
