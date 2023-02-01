ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FanSided

Jake Haener shows glimpses at 2023 Senior Bowl

MOBILE — Very little about getting to this point has been easy for Jake Haener. Coming into the NFL Draft process, Haener isn’t considered a top prospect. At 23 years old and measuring out at 6-foot and 208 pounds, he lacks ideal size and age. Most talent evaluators want someone a year or two younger and four inches taller.
FRESNO, CA
KTVB

#TuSTATS: Boise State hits new high in the Leon Rice Era

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team just closed out one of the best offensive months of the Leon Rice Era, which given his background, is saying something about the quality of ball the Broncos are playing. Efficiency has been at the forefront of their success. Boise...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

National Signing Day: Boise State adds 12 new players, six from Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program added 12 new players on Wednesday for National Signing Day, including five scholarship athletes and seven preferred walk-on players. Of the seven walk-on signees, six hail from the Gem State. Five of Wednesday's additions played high school football in the Treasure...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled, wood fired bagels to Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled wood fired bagels to Boise. Owners Ashlee and Kale Irwin first discovered the Montreal-style of making Bagels in Oakland, California. The process differs from the traditional "New York style" of making bagels which is what we on the West Coast are most familiar with. Each bagel is hand rolled from a scratch using flour sourced from farms outside Ketchum, Idaho. Those bagels are then cold fermented over night before being boiled in honey water, seasoned, and cooked off in the massive custom built wood fired oven in the heart of the restaurant. Kale says that he prefers to call it "Montreal inspired," taking his ques from the process made popular in Montreal, while making it a style all their own, "Boise style."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
livability.com

Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?

Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
