BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled wood fired bagels to Boise. Owners Ashlee and Kale Irwin first discovered the Montreal-style of making Bagels in Oakland, California. The process differs from the traditional "New York style" of making bagels which is what we on the West Coast are most familiar with. Each bagel is hand rolled from a scratch using flour sourced from farms outside Ketchum, Idaho. Those bagels are then cold fermented over night before being boiled in honey water, seasoned, and cooked off in the massive custom built wood fired oven in the heart of the restaurant. Kale says that he prefers to call it "Montreal inspired," taking his ques from the process made popular in Montreal, while making it a style all their own, "Boise style."

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO