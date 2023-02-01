Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Jake Haener shows glimpses at 2023 Senior Bowl
MOBILE — Very little about getting to this point has been easy for Jake Haener. Coming into the NFL Draft process, Haener isn’t considered a top prospect. At 23 years old and measuring out at 6-foot and 208 pounds, he lacks ideal size and age. Most talent evaluators want someone a year or two younger and four inches taller.
KTVB
#TuSTATS: Boise State hits new high in the Leon Rice Era
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team just closed out one of the best offensive months of the Leon Rice Era, which given his background, is saying something about the quality of ball the Broncos are playing. Efficiency has been at the forefront of their success. Boise...
KTVB
National Signing Day: Boise State adds 12 new players, six from Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program added 12 new players on Wednesday for National Signing Day, including five scholarship athletes and seven preferred walk-on players. Of the seven walk-on signees, six hail from the Gem State. Five of Wednesday's additions played high school football in the Treasure...
College Football News
San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV
San Diego State vs Boise State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Friday, February 3. Record: Boise State (18-5), San Diego State (17-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP...
This Boise Brewery Was Just Named The Absolute Best in Idaho
We have some great places in Idaho and the Treasure Valley to grab a beer. According to Far and Wide who just did a nationwide look into each state's best brewery, we have a pretty great one downtown that also does a lot for the community. Something extra special about...
boisestatepublicradio.org
U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget
On Friday, University of Idaho president Scott Green made an emotional plea to lawmakers for an additional million dollars to help the school recover costs responding to the murder of four students in November. In front of the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee, Green asked budget writers to approve Gov. Brad...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
idahofreedom.org
Boise State University paid critical race theory advocate more than $25K for one-hour discussion
Ibram X. Kendi, critical race theory advocate and author of “How to be an Antiracist,” was reportedly paid $25K and a travel buyout of $2,500 to speak for one hour at a Martin Luther King, Jr. event at Boise State University. The contract between the university and Kendi’s...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
Boise River system reservoirs above average
BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
Post Register
Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled, wood fired bagels to Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled wood fired bagels to Boise. Owners Ashlee and Kale Irwin first discovered the Montreal-style of making Bagels in Oakland, California. The process differs from the traditional "New York style" of making bagels which is what we on the West Coast are most familiar with. Each bagel is hand rolled from a scratch using flour sourced from farms outside Ketchum, Idaho. Those bagels are then cold fermented over night before being boiled in honey water, seasoned, and cooked off in the massive custom built wood fired oven in the heart of the restaurant. Kale says that he prefers to call it "Montreal inspired," taking his ques from the process made popular in Montreal, while making it a style all their own, "Boise style."
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
livability.com
Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?
Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
Eagle Planning & Zoning recommends against annexing Avimor
EAGLE, Idaho — After a lengthy discussion, the City of Eagle's Planning & Zoning Commission voted against an application to annex Avimor into Eagle during Monday's special meeting. Avimor is nestled in the foothills north of Eagle in an unincorporated area that includes parts of Ada, Boise and Gem...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie May Be Missing in Boise This Year
It’s that time of the year when your adorable little “dealer” is hitting you up, asking if you’d like to buy some Girl Scout Cookies. If you’ve already looked at your scout’s order form or website, you may be panicking. Why is your favorite cookie NOT listed?!
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0