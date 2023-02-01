Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak
Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Kiko Kostadinov's Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collaboration
Kiko Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs have teamed up for an all-new 16-piece collection, merging the youthful identities of both brands. Comprised of both apparel and accessories, the vibrant offering sees Laura and Deanna Fanning commission London-based artist Connor Beesley to create a series of DIY-inspired works, appliquéd onto jersey and knitwear fabrics. Fusing dramatic proportions with distinctive textures, the collection features Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ signature Star iconography, arriving in visceral fuzz and faux fur pieces.
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
Rich Teal Animates The Next Nike Air Max TW
The Nike Air Max TW hasn’t experienced the same level of popularity as other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes, but it continues to find its footing with the help of compelling styles. Recently, the retro-inspired silhouette emerged in a fresh mix of white, black, and teal, creating an ensemble reminiscent of...
sneakernews.com
Upcoming Releases: Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9, Union LA x AJ1 KO Low, And More
In terms of sneaker releases, January has been relatively slow, allowing many of us to recoup both mentally as well as financially. This week is much more of the same, though there are a few releases that might tempt you to spend some cash. The kids are receiving quite a...
sneakernews.com
A Cluster Of Swoosh Logos Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
Each new season brings with it the Beaverton-based brand’s latest offshoot inline collection. From drumming up a faux Moving Company to currently paying homage to the brands “Athletic Company” roots, a boastful collection of Swooshes is now overtaking The Swooshes Air-infused lineup of silhouettes. Having already coated...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
A New Brand for the Post-Streetwear Crowd
It’s clear the streetwear scene is evolving when one of Italy’s cool kids, who has contributed his fair share in defining the local interpretation of the phenomenon, is moving on. The 30-year-old Domenico Formichetti, a graphic designer and stylist with several creative and fashion-oriented projects under his belt, is introducing PDF, a post-streetwear brand embedded with his love of extreme sports, graphics and penchant for cool underground youth movements.More from WWDHolo Market Men's Spring 2023All the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionThey Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021 At first sight, PDF’s oversized denim sets, workwear-nodding outerwear, cargo...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
hypebeast.com
What Should We Have Expected From the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collaboration?
On January 29, 2023, Tiffany & Co. and broke the Internet with the official announcement of their Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Although the shoes themselves weren’t formally revealed that day — just the robin’s egg blue box they came in — this small taste of the partnership was enough to initiate a vortex of hype. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok immediately lit up with discussions of the collection. It seemed that Nike had done it again: tapped another A-list collaborator to create a viral moment like they’d done so many times before.
Jenna Ortega Is Announced as New Adidas Ambassador
Adidas has named actress Jenna Ortega as a new brand ambassador and the face of a soon-to-be-unveiled label, marking the first new label under the company’s umbrella in 50 years. “My love for Adidas is one that goes back years,” Ortega said in a statement. “It’s always had such...
EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Is the Latest GCDS Muse
MILAN — Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest addition to the inner circle of GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza — an increasingly packed group including bestie Dua Lipa and fellow designers such as Amina Muaddi and The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The American actress and daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham is the latest muse of the hip Italian brand, and was tapped to front its spring 2023 advertising campaign,...
Comments / 0