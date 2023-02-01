On January 29, 2023, Tiffany & Co. and broke the Internet with the official announcement of their Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Although the shoes themselves weren’t formally revealed that day — just the robin’s egg blue box they came in — this small taste of the partnership was enough to initiate a vortex of hype. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok immediately lit up with discussions of the collection. It seemed that Nike had done it again: tapped another A-list collaborator to create a viral moment like they’d done so many times before.

1 DAY AGO