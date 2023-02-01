ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location

Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply

Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC to reform zoning to add housing in Midtown Manhattan

New York City is aiming to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis by changing zoning laws in Midtown to allow more housing, including rent-restricted units, Mayor Eric Adams announced during the city’s State of the City address last week. The city also plans to provide $22 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias

It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Has NYC Reached Peak Steakhouse?

After 30 years in Midtown, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is closing; the lease is up and the parent company opted not to renew. When a big-name landmark spot closes, it prompts all kinds of questions: In this case, is the closure a sign of a waning brand, a harbinger of restaurant closings to come, or has NYC reached peak steakhouse?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399

NEW YORK - Imagine being able to fly just about anytime you want for the summer or even an entire year for one set price. You now can. Frontier is offering a summer pass that costs $399 that will let you fly as much as you want between May 2, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, with certain blackout dates. (Think holiday weeks like July 4th). That is a temporary deal with a limited number of passes and then it will retail for $999 for the summer.
Hudson Valley Post

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes

About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
LONG BEACH, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

UPDATE: New York’s Weather-Predicting Chicken Says Early Spring!

***OFFICIAL GROUNDHOG DAY UPDATE: Cluxatawney Henrietta laid an egg, which means we will enjoy an early Spring!***. Forget Punxsutawney Phil! He's been unreliable for years!. On the morning of February 2nd, all eyes will be on Cluxatawney Henrietta, New York's weather-predicting chicken!. Muscoot Farms in Katonah, Westchester County, is inviting...
KATONAH, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY

