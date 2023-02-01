Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Eater
One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply
Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
constructiondive.com
NYC to reform zoning to add housing in Midtown Manhattan
New York City is aiming to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis by changing zoning laws in Midtown to allow more housing, including rent-restricted units, Mayor Eric Adams announced during the city’s State of the City address last week. The city also plans to provide $22 million...
Eater
Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias
It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
Eater
Has NYC Reached Peak Steakhouse?
After 30 years in Midtown, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is closing; the lease is up and the parent company opted not to renew. When a big-name landmark spot closes, it prompts all kinds of questions: In this case, is the closure a sign of a waning brand, a harbinger of restaurant closings to come, or has NYC reached peak steakhouse?
fox5ny.com
Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399
NEW YORK - Imagine being able to fly just about anytime you want for the summer or even an entire year for one set price. You now can. Frontier is offering a summer pass that costs $399 that will let you fly as much as you want between May 2, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, with certain blackout dates. (Think holiday weeks like July 4th). That is a temporary deal with a limited number of passes and then it will retail for $999 for the summer.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Herald Community Newspapers
Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes
About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
UPDATE: New York’s Weather-Predicting Chicken Says Early Spring!
***OFFICIAL GROUNDHOG DAY UPDATE: Cluxatawney Henrietta laid an egg, which means we will enjoy an early Spring!***. Forget Punxsutawney Phil! He's been unreliable for years!. On the morning of February 2nd, all eyes will be on Cluxatawney Henrietta, New York's weather-predicting chicken!. Muscoot Farms in Katonah, Westchester County, is inviting...
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
Massive humpback whale washes ashore in New York amid ‘unusual’ spate of deaths: ‘Happening a little too often’
The deaths have also sparked community concern about offshore wind farm development, and the potential harm it may be causing to marine life.
PLANetizen
Manhattan Preservation Groups Block New Development—On a ‘Historic’ Parking Lot
A lot currently being used for parking in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport Historic District could be transformed into hundreds of units of housing—that is, if the parking lot wasn’t historically landmarked. As Ginia Bellafante explains in The New York Times, when a developer proposed a 26-story building...
AccuWeather long-range spring forecast shows New York may be blanketed with late snow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mild winter in New York City may turn to a snowy spring, AccuWeather forecasters said. December featured a roller-coaster of temperatures in the five boroughs before every day in January delivered warmer-than-normal temperatures to make the month nearly 10 degrees hotter than average. Despite...
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
NYC Reports First Measurable Snow
Four-tenths of an inch was reported in Central Park on Wednesday morning after light snow fell on the city
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
Comments / 0