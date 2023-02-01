ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBY

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
KCBY

Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
MARION COUNTY, OR

