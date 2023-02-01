ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols finally take care of major offseason task

The Tennessee Vols finally have a tight ends coach. After losing Alex Golesh in early December (he left to become the new head coach at USF), Tennessee has promoted offensive analyst Alec Abeln to tight ends coach. On3.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle was...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Here’s what Josh Heupel looks for in Tennessee football recruits

Tennessee doesn’t just want any 5-star recruit. Vols coach Josh Heupel and his staff are looking for certain traits when they host big-time prospects as they did during the month of January. We talked to Volquest recruiting insider Matt Ray about what exactly Heupel looks for in recruits and you’ll want to hear everything that Matt told us in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols add depth at key position

The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina

Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
TENNESSEE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN

