Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols finally take care of major offseason task
The Tennessee Vols finally have a tight ends coach. After losing Alex Golesh in early December (he left to become the new head coach at USF), Tennessee has promoted offensive analyst Alec Abeln to tight ends coach. On3.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle was...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
atozsports.com
Here’s what Josh Heupel looks for in Tennessee football recruits
Tennessee doesn’t just want any 5-star recruit. Vols coach Josh Heupel and his staff are looking for certain traits when they host big-time prospects as they did during the month of January. We talked to Volquest recruiting insider Matt Ray about what exactly Heupel looks for in recruits and you’ll want to hear everything that Matt told us in the YouTube video below…
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Signing Class Ranked Compared To Rest Of SEC
It was an extremely quiet February signing day for Tennessee football as the Vols locked up their 2023 recruiting class back in December. Josh Heupel and his staff added some preferred walk-ons Wednesday but no scholarship players on the first day of February as the 2023 recruiting cycle all but came to an end.
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker clears up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker cleared up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. During Tennessee’s win against Kentucky on October 29, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Ranks After National Signing Day Buzz
There wasn’t much new activity for the Tennessee football program on Wednesday despite it being National Signing Day. The Vols’ 2023 class already has a massive lineup as Tennessee did their work during the early signing portion of the timeline back in December. Still, though, Wednesday did officially...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
Schedules change for No. 2 Vols as classes, distractions return
From the moment college basketball players finish the last of their fall semester final exams, they can breathe a little sigh of relief and know life will be simpler for a bit. Not simple, of course. There’s nothing simple about the life of a college basketball player. But things get...
Golf.com
King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown
King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position
The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
East Tennesseans recognized in cattle show for best cows, breeders
Two people from East Tennessee were named in Tennessee's Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health winners held on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.
rockytopinsider.com
Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina
Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
tnledger.com
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys
Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
atozsports.com
Recruiting analyst explains why Nico Iamaleava was ranked No. 1 ahead of Arch Manning
The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3.com, is Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who arrived in Knoxville in December. Iamaleava was elevated to the No. 1 spot in On3’s final recruiting rankings. The California native passed Arch Manning, the nephew of Vols legend Peyton...
WATE
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023
With another round of winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
