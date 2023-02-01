The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent, the highest level in 14 years, will be welcomed and scorned - depending on who you ask. The Monetary Policy Committee was reportedly split 7-2 with those in favour arguing the move was needed to keep inflation down after it rose to 11 per cent last year, over five times the target of 2 per cent. It is the tenth successive time that the committee has voted to increase UK borrowing costs.“A 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank Rate at this meeting would address the risk...

18 HOURS AGO