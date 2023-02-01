Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese province drops restrictions on unmarried people having children in bid to halt plummeting birth rate
China's southwestern province of Sichuan will drop restrictions on unmarried people having children, part of a broader attempt by the government to boost the country's plummeting birth rate.
US is spending record amounts servicing its national debt – interest rate hikes add billions to the cost
The US spent $213 billion paying interest on the national debt in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the Fed jacked up borrowing costs at an unprecedented pace.
UK borrowers may struggle to repay debt as economy worsens, says Santander
Bank puts aside more money to protect itself from potential defaults in expected recession
News Channel Nebraska
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Inflation has led to a credit card debt crisis as a staggering 35% of Americans carry balances month to month, new study says
43% of U.S. adults that carry balances don’t know all of the interest rates on their cards that carry a balance. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising prices have led the Fed to make a slew of interest rate increases over the past year in...
Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars
Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
From savings to pensions - who is affected by interest rate rises?
The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent, the highest level in 14 years, will be welcomed and scorned - depending on who you ask. The Monetary Policy Committee was reportedly split 7-2 with those in favour arguing the move was needed to keep inflation down after it rose to 11 per cent last year, over five times the target of 2 per cent. It is the tenth successive time that the committee has voted to increase UK borrowing costs.“A 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank Rate at this meeting would address the risk...
The number of Americans earning over $100,000 who are living paycheck to paycheck is climbing as inflation squeezes households, survey shows
51% of people earning more than $100,000 surveyed by Pymnts.com said they were living month to month.
Investopedia
Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts
The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
Who Wants Inflation Relief? Experts Explain the Gender and Generation Discrepancy
Inflation battered our bank accounts in 2022, and though it's slowing down some in 2023, prices are still untenably high for many Americans -- and some would like to see more inflation relief from...
Twitter just made its first interest payment on Elon Musk's massive buyout debt, so it will avoid bankruptcy for now
Musk borrowed $12.5 billion from banks including Morgan Stanley to take the social-media company private in October.
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
More than Half of High-Income Consumers Now Live Paycheck to Paycheck
As we move into 2023, inflation and economic uncertainty remain top concerns for most U.S. consumers. In the past 12 months, increasing prices for everything from groceries to fuel have weakened consumers’ spending power. Growing shares of U.S. consumers at all income levels now spend most of their monthly income on expenses, finding it harder to put aside money for savings. At the end of 2022, 9.3 million more U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck than the year before, with 8 million of these consumers earning more than $100,000 per year.
msn.com
'We saved probably close to $100K': Affluent Americans are snatching up prime real estate in other parts of the world — as the US housing market slumps. Here's how to do it too
Laetitia Laurent knows the value of looking far and wide for a good deal. The Florida-based business owner and her husband had been hunting for a second home for five years before snagging an incredible bargain — in Paris. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to...
Comments / 0