ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US

The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
MyNorthwest

Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars

Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
The Independent

From savings to pensions - who is affected by interest rate rises?

The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent, the highest level in 14 years, will be welcomed and scorned - depending on who you ask. The Monetary Policy Committee was reportedly split 7-2 with those in favour arguing the move was needed to keep inflation down after it rose to 11 per cent last year, over five times the target of 2 per cent. It is the tenth successive time that the committee has voted to increase UK borrowing costs.“A 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank Rate at this meeting would address the risk...
Investopedia

Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts

The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
PYMNTS

Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases

Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
PYMNTS

More than Half of High-Income Consumers Now Live Paycheck to Paycheck

As we move into 2023, inflation and economic uncertainty remain top concerns for most U.S. consumers. In the past 12 months, increasing prices for everything from groceries to fuel have weakened consumers’ spending power. Growing shares of U.S. consumers at all income levels now spend most of their monthly income on expenses, finding it harder to put aside money for savings. At the end of 2022, 9.3 million more U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck than the year before, with 8 million of these consumers earning more than $100,000 per year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy