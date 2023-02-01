ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

Israel punishes Palestinian synagogue shooter's family as violence rages

Israel on Sunday prepared to demolish the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to punish the relatives of attackers. The step comes as violence rages in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this...
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
The Jewish Press

Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive

An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
PBS NewsHour

West Bank Palestinian community faces removal as far-right Israel vows expansion

KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.

