What's Coming to Disney+ In February 2023

By Dirk Libbey
 4 days ago

Every month as we've seen Disney+ release new content it becomes clear that the focus of the streaming platform is as a launchpad for original content connected to major franchises and a repository for major film releases, also connected to major franchises. While February will see the release of lots of NatGeo documentaries and A&E reality shows, the focus for Disney+ subscribers is where it usually is, Marvel and Star Wars, with a bit of National Treasure thrown in.

After being teased that we might see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released on Disney+ in January, the movie will make its streaming debut on February first instead. We'll also see new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: The Edge of History, with February 8 being a particularly big day as it will wrap the season of National Treasure and we'll also get two episodes of The Bad Batch rather than just one.

Wednesday, February 1

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Dead End Express (S1)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
  • O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)
  • The Chorus: Success, Here I Go - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 206 “Tribe”

Friday, February 3

  • Clan of the Meerkats
  • Life Below Zero (S19)
  • Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, February 8

  • 7 Toughest Days (S1)
  • Arranged (S1)
  • Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
  • Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
  • Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
  • Forged in Fire (S4)
  • Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
  • Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
  • Ice Road Truckers (S11)
  • Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
  • The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
  • The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
  • Rescue Cam (S1)
  • Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
  • Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
  • Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
  • Storage Wars (S14)
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History - Finale - Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy”, Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

(Image credit: Disney Cruise Lines)

A couple of items worthy of note arriving on February 10 include new episodes of the Marvel Studios Legends series to get fans up to speed before the release of Ant-Man and the Wasap: Quantumania. We'll also see a new episode of the series of animated shorts Dug Days , which will apparently see Up 's Carl go on a date.

Once National Treasure: Edge of History wraps up that will leave Star Wars: The Bad Batch as the lone original series to be seeing regular new episodes through the end of the month. The rest of February is pretty light, though there is a cool documentary about Disney's newest cruise ship that serious fans of Disney will likely want to check out if they haven't already.

Friday, February 10

  • 42 to 1
  • The Christmas Consultant
  • Feliz Navidad
  • House of Darkness
  • Liz & Dick
  • People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
  • The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
  • The Santa Con
  • Tommy
  • Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
  • Turkey Hollow
  • Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
  • Dug Days: Carl’s Date - Premiere
  • Marvel Studios Legends - "Ant-Man" "Hank & Janet" "Wasp"

Wednesday, February 15

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
  • Mars (S1)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Mila in the Multiverse - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Friday, February 17

  • Inside Airport Lost & Found
  • Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, February 22

  • To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
  • Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
  • The Low Tone Club- Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 210 “Retrieval”

Friday, February 24

  • Blow Your Mind
  • Tini: The New Life of Violetta

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company , and one area where Disney+ continues to fall short is the release of the countless hours of classic TV and film from the early days of Disney. We'll have to wait and see if the rest of 2023 provides more of that content than we've seen so far.

