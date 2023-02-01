ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtzaJ_0kYGNylE00

The world of weekly crime-fighting is looking a bit more familiar when it comes to classic TV characters and premises in recent years. HBO successfully rebooted Perry Mason , with Season 2 premiering soon in the 2023 TV premiere schedule . Peacock has a spiritual successor to Columbo with the critically-acclaimed Poker Face , and now Kathy Bates is about to help CBS reboot a courtroom classic. Cue that beautiful theme music, folks, as Matlock is coming back to TV, and I’m already sold on its potential.

CBS will be gender-swapping Andy Griffith's Ben Matlock into Madeline Matlock for a new pilot, according to TVLine , with Kathy Bates herself starring. While the project currently only has a pilot order, the premise sounds already ready for a return to primetime. Now in her 70s, Madeline (played by Bates in her post- American Horror Story return to TV) is returning to the work force to expose corruption at a prestigious law firm, with a combination of surprising skills.

While I’m not a diehard who’s seen every episode, my limited experience with Matlock tells me that this is pretty much in line with what the world got back when it was Andy Griffith’s gig. Through 193 episodes from 1986 - 1995 and a network switch from NBC to ABC, there was no shortage of justice in the world of Ben Matlock.

It’s certainly not an entirely new genre for Kathy Bates either, as she had her own legal drama on NBC for two seasons from 2011-2012, courtesy of the NBC show Harry’s Law . While this new project doesn’t sound like it’ll have anything as wild as having a client dressed as Wonder Woman , it does feel a bit different from creator Dean Hargrove’s original concept. While the original Matlock would be focused on proving reasonable doubt for individual clients, the synopsis suggests that Madeline’s big focus will be on institutional corruption.

The early details for the new Matlock are already worth getting excited about, even with a series order (if one comes at all) presumably still a ways off. Kathy Bates is returning to series TV for the first time since 2018’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse . While it may be a while before the possibility of seeing her as Madeline, the Matlock reboot will hopefully channel Ben Matlock’s hunger for justice and mischievous ability to run logical circles around opposing counsel from the original.

All that’s missing now is whether or not composer Dick DeBenedictis’ iconic theme music will be back. As you can hear below, that’s another essential that needs to be revived:

I’m sorry, but you don’t mess with perfection like that! Matlock may only have a pilot ordered at the moment, but that music is such a part of the show’s DNA that it needs to be there from the ground up. While we’ll have to wait to see what happens as this project progresses, I’m already sold on watching whatever (hopefully) becomes available.

In the meantime, it might be a good idea to revisit reruns of Matlock , as they’re currently streaming through Pluto TV. Or, if you’re looking for the best Kathy Bates movies and TV shows , you can hunt those titles down with our handy guide.

Comments / 25

mike
3d ago

so, Kathy Bates is going to do a lawyer show called Harry's law with a cast of interesting side characters. oh wait, that was on the 2011-2012 time frame. I'll try again. So, Kathy Bates is going to do a lawyer show called Matlock with a cast of interesting side characters. Hollow-wood at its best - Reboot, or just use the name of a well known show title from the 80s that the Millennials never heard of. Next, Hollywood may give us a female version of Cannon, Kojak, or Barneby Jones since they seem to be out of original ideas. Don’t get me wrong. I love Ms Bates. I'd like to see her back on TV, but in an original concept series.

Reply(1)
12
Ralph Aleman
3d ago

why a woman? the show had a male lead. why is it that they have to change shows from male leads to females?

Reply(3)
11
Zack Hairston
3d ago

Why not make it a continuation of where the original left off make it begin at his funeral instead of swapping the characters out

Reply(1)
5
Related
Deadline

‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue

Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Looper

Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation

When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Looper

Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court

"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love

Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
Distractify

Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?

Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
184K+
Followers
43K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy