Parking Time Limit Now 30 Minutes on North Side of Union Place in Summit

SUMMIT, NJ - The time limit for all on-street parking spaces on the north side of Union Place in downtown Summit -- previously 90 minutes -- is now 30 minutes.

According to the City of Summit Parking Services Agency, the change, which took effect today (Jan. 31), has been implemented in an effort to create more turnover of spaces and to eliminate illegal parking behaviors such as double-parking.

Signs are posted in the area near the affected spaces.

Long term parking is available on Railroad Avenue for up to three hours, on Broad Street, between Summit Avenue and Maple Street, for up to five hours, and on the ground level of the Tier Garage off of Maple Street and Springfield Avenue for up to two hours.



