(Council Bluffs, IA) -- All seven suspects in an early January murder in Council Bluffs are now in custody. On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced that three of the seven suspects had been arrested in the drug-related shooting death of 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine, of Fremont, NE. As of Thursday, CBPD says all seven suspects are now in custody.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO