Top Arkansas prospect Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter talks signing with Razorbacks
ASHDOWN, Ark. — In August 2021 before his junior season, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter became the first commit of the Razorbacks’ 2023 class. Fast forward 18 months and the 6’5″, four-star prospect is finally able to put his pledge in ink. On Wednesday’s National Signing...
Deron Wilson should be a great fit at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Deron Wilson was the final hire by Sam Pittman to complete his staff and it appears the fit is going to be a very good one. Pittman praised Wilson on Wednesday and talked about what he brings to the staff. “And then Daron Wilson is the same...
Gymbacks Return to Bud Walton for Battle with Gators
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena. Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.
Arkansas hoops star Barnum finalist for nation’s top power forward honor
Arkansas senior basketball star Erynn Barnum may be the quiet type, but her play on the court this season is speaking volumes as she leads the Razorbacks in both points and rebounds. Barnum, coming off a career-high 37 points in a 76-73 home overtime loss to Ole Miss on Monday...
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews Auburn on Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After four straight losses, the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship this Sunday against Auburn. For the entire press conference where Mike Neighbors previews the match-up, head to the video above.
Shamar Easter popular in Ashdown, joins Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter officially became a Razorback on Thursday night when he held a signing ceremony at his school. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. He didn’t sign early because he opted to take an official visit to South Carolina after his lead recruiter, Dowell Loggains, left for Columbia. However, he then took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 15, and that solidified his pledge to the Hogs. Easter talked to Jay and Jacob Bunyard on Thursday night about the facilities at Arkansas.
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
Arkansas extends SEC winning streak to three games in 81-70 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena
Arkansas has banked real SEC momentum at the mid-point of league play as the Razorbacks picked up their second-best win of the season (based on NCAA NET rankings) by defeating travel-weary, but road-worthy, Texas A&M, 81-70, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Junior guards Davonte “Devo” Davis and...
Enos’ newest Arkansas offense will be evolved one
Those expecting to see the same offense that Dan Enos ran when he was last the offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2017 will likely be surprised. That’s because while the Enos-led Razorback offenses were highly productive from 2015-2017, Enos believes his mindset, concepts and dynamics of play calling have evolved during stops at Alabama, Miami and Maryland.
Marcus Woodson brings proven success to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman hired Marcus Woodson from Florida State he may have made one of the most important hires of his time at Arkansas. Woodson is not only a proven defensive coach, but is known as an outstanding recruiter. Woodson and Florida State led the ACC in pass defense this past season and now he takes over an Arkansas secondary that gave up huge chunks of yardage each game. Woodson looked back at his beginning time in Tallahassee as well as well as providing a promising outlook for the Razorbacks.
Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Wednesday to recap National Signing Day. The Razorbacks 2023 signing class has 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers in it. One of the high school standouts in the class is TE Shamar...
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhel Mitchell and Devo Davis talk about 81-70 win over Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down Texas A&M 81-70 at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night. Devo Davis and Ricky Council IV both had 19 points on the night and Makhel Mitchell had 13 rebounds and seven blocks in the win. See what...
WATCH: Dan Enos, Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson introductory press conference
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas introduced its new coaches to the media on Wednesday afternoon. Offensive coordinator Dan Enos, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson sat down to answer questions about their goals for the program and more. Hear from all of them in the video...
