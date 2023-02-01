ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Deron Wilson should be a great fit at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Deron Wilson was the final hire by Sam Pittman to complete his staff and it appears the fit is going to be a very good one. Pittman praised Wilson on Wednesday and talked about what he brings to the staff. “And then Daron Wilson is the same...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Gymbacks Return to Bud Walton for Battle with Gators

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena. Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews Auburn on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After four straight losses, the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship this Sunday against Auburn. For the entire press conference where Mike Neighbors previews the match-up, head to the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Shamar Easter popular in Ashdown, joins Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter officially became a Razorback on Thursday night when he held a signing ceremony at his school. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. He didn’t sign early because he opted to take an official visit to South Carolina after his lead recruiter, Dowell Loggains, left for Columbia. However, he then took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 15, and that solidified his pledge to the Hogs. Easter talked to Jay and Jacob Bunyard on Thursday night about the facilities at Arkansas.
ASHDOWN, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Enos’ newest Arkansas offense will be evolved one

Those expecting to see the same offense that Dan Enos ran when he was last the offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2017 will likely be surprised. That’s because while the Enos-led Razorback offenses were highly productive from 2015-2017, Enos believes his mindset, concepts and dynamics of play calling have evolved during stops at Alabama, Miami and Maryland.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Marcus Woodson brings proven success to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman hired Marcus Woodson from Florida State he may have made one of the most important hires of his time at Arkansas. Woodson is not only a proven defensive coach, but is known as an outstanding recruiter. Woodson and Florida State led the ACC in pass defense this past season and now he takes over an Arkansas secondary that gave up huge chunks of yardage each game. Woodson looked back at his beginning time in Tallahassee as well as well as providing a promising outlook for the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Wednesday to recap National Signing Day. The Razorbacks 2023 signing class has 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers in it. One of the high school standouts in the class is TE Shamar...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy