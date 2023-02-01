Read full article on original website
Israelis missed an opportunity, again
The Netanyahu government failed to envision a reality that protected Israeli citizens while meeting Palestinian political aspirations.
What international law says about Israel's planned destruction of Palestinian assailants' homes
A decision to bulldoze the home belonging to the family of a man accused of killing seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem has sparked questions over the legality of Israeli policy.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday, where the two showed a united front in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Israeli Commander Reveals How the Next War Will Be Fought Inside Gaza
"We're going to surprise Hamas," IDF Colonel Beni Aharon told Newsweek as the Palestinian group vowed "day and night to develop its combat capabilities."
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
The Jewish Press
Terror in Jerusalem, PLO flags in Tel Aviv
Neither the terrorist slaughter of seven Jewish worshipers and the wounding of three others in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood, nor the near-fatal shooting the following morning of a father and son at the entrance to the City of David National Park in the Israeli capital, prevented the anti-government protests from proceeding as scheduled.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Israeli, Palestinian forces trade airstrikes, rocket fire, putting West Bank on edge
Jerusalem and the West Bank remain on edge even as tensions eased after a night of rocket fire and strikes were exchanged in Gaza Friday.
Idaho8.com
Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister
Israel and Sudan have finalized the text of a peace agreement to be signed “later this year,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Thursday. Speaking upon returning to Tel Aviv from a visit to Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Cohen said the trip was made with the consent of the United States, and that a signing ceremony is expected to take place in Washington “after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government that will be established as part of the ongoing transition process in the country.”
Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict in a distracted world
JERUSALEM/GAZA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - After bloodshed in Jerusalem and the West Bank and a month since Israel's most right-wing government took office, Israel and the Palestinians risk sliding into a cycle of wider confrontation with pressure on both sides for retaliation, analysts say.
West Bank Palestinian community faces removal as far-right Israel vows expansion
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.
