ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

5 Things To Know About Ole Miss, Kentucky's opponent tonight

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will look to get back in the win column at Ole Miss. The Rebels are 9-12 this season, 1-7 in the SEC, their lone league win coming over fellow cellar dweller South Carolina. Needless to say, things are not going well in Kermit Davis’ fifth season in Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66

Below are game notes from Kentucky basketball's 75-66 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night in Oxford:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 15-7 overall, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, and has a five-game winning streak in conference play.Ole Miss is 9-13 overall, 1-8 in ...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy