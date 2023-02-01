Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Related
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at LSU
The Crimson Tide is seeking a season sweep over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Calipari Updates Cason Wallace, Sahvir Wheeler's Injuries; Praises UK's 'Next Man Up' Mentality in Ole Miss Win
Injuries always find a way to make their presence felt, often times when you least expect them to. That was just the case for the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night in Oxford, as it was announced with less than an hour until tipoff that starting guard Cason Wallace would be unavailable for ...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Antonio Reeves Continues Scoring Surge as Kentucky Earns 75-66 Win Over Ole Miss in Oxford
Desperation oozed from Kentucky as it took the court inside the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday night, as it was knotted up 32-32 with the peckish Ole Miss Rebels, who had lost nine of their last 10 games. The Wildcats entered the matchup directly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, ...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
LSU women's basketball vs. Georgia: Score prediction, scouting report
LSU women's basketball proved plenty of doubters wrong with its win over Tennessee on Monday night. Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) won the battle of Southeastern Conference unbeatens and have taken the lead in the race for at least the second-best team in the league behind No. 1 South Carolina, the only other undefeated team left in the country at 21-0.
Ole Miss Drops Fourth-Straight Game, Falls to Kentucky at Home
The Rebels continued their losing skid on Tuesday night in Oxford.
5 Things To Know About Ole Miss, Kentucky's opponent tonight
Tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will look to get back in the win column at Ole Miss. The Rebels are 9-12 this season, 1-7 in the SEC, their lone league win coming over fellow cellar dweller South Carolina. Needless to say, things are not going well in Kermit Davis’ fifth season in Oxford.
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
Game Notes: Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66
Below are game notes from Kentucky basketball's 75-66 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night in Oxford: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 15-7 overall, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, and has a five-game winning streak in conference play.Ole Miss is 9-13 overall, 1-8 in ...
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44
The BamaCentral staff breaks down the Crimson Tide's win over the Commodores from Coleman Coliseum.
Collins, Thiero Provide Surprising Lift Off the Bench in Ole Miss Win
The short-handed Wildcats received significant contributions from a pair of unlikely sources in Kentucky’s 75-66 win over Ole Miss. Adou Thiero and Daimion Collins did not do the heavy lifting, but each talented underclassmen gave the Cats a much-needed spark off the bench. With Cason Wallace sidelined by a...
Comments / 0