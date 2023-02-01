ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

KOMU

Bruins’ Hutchison tops two Kewpies in CMAC diving meet

Rock Bridge’s Bella Hutchinson took home first place in the diving competition of the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Hickman High School. The host Kewpies followed with a second-place finish from Savannah Alten and a third-place finish from Megan Zguta. Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will next...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak

Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Missouri womens basketball's Tracy Ellis-Ward joins SEC Women's Legends Class

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference named Missouri Women's Tracy Ellis-Ward to its 2023 Class of Legends on Wednesday. Ellis-Ward will join former student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC member institutions as part of the 2023 class. She will attend the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina, to accept the honor. The program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year, but 2021 and 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Kobe Brown leads Missouri in ending 8-year losing streak against LSU

COLUMBIA - Kobe Brown led Missouri men's basketball's prolific 3-point attack, which brought the Tigers to an 87-77 win over LSU Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Missouri had not beaten LSU since 2015 and had lost eight consecutive games to the LSU Tigers. Brown led all scorers with 26 points,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri prepares to play LSU as the 'dog days' of February begin

COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Louisiana State University Wednesday night as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New MU Esports lounge brings gaming to all students

COLUMBIA - MU opened its first Esports lounge open to all students on Thursday. The lounge is inside Center residence hall, near the MU Esports team lounge, which looks similar. The space has 19 gaming computers for individual play, and three TVs for group games and watching big events like...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community

This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Black History Month art contest opens community voting

The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Police find threat toward JC school actually intended for out-of-state district

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state. Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Feb. 3

Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday. Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers

COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
COLUMBIA, MO

