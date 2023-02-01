BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference named Missouri Women's Tracy Ellis-Ward to its 2023 Class of Legends on Wednesday. Ellis-Ward will join former student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC member institutions as part of the 2023 class. She will attend the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina, to accept the honor. The program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year, but 2021 and 2022.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO