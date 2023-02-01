Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years oldCJ CoombsMontgomery County, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
Related
KOMU
Hickman girls hoops downs St. Elizabeth to advance to tournament title game
ASHLAND — Hickman girls basketball beat St. Elizabeth 53-39 in a Southern Boone Classic Pool A matchup Wednesday. The Hornets scored the first six points of the game, but the Kewpies scored 14 of the next 16 points to take the lead. ”Starting off, we had a lack of...
KOMU
Southern Boone girls basketball wins, while the boys fall at the Southern Boone Classic
COLUMBIA- The first of the two games came between the Southern Boone boys team against Ft. Zumwalt South. Southern Boone got out to a strong start, with guard Mason Ahern leading the way with a couple of buckets to put his Eagles up 12-3 after the first quarter. Ft. Zumwalt...
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
KOMU
Bruins’ Hutchison tops two Kewpies in CMAC diving meet
Rock Bridge’s Bella Hutchinson took home first place in the diving competition of the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Hickman High School. The host Kewpies followed with a second-place finish from Savannah Alten and a third-place finish from Megan Zguta. Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will next...
KOMU
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
KOMU
Missouri womens basketball's Tracy Ellis-Ward joins SEC Women's Legends Class
BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference named Missouri Women's Tracy Ellis-Ward to its 2023 Class of Legends on Wednesday. Ellis-Ward will join former student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC member institutions as part of the 2023 class. She will attend the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina, to accept the honor. The program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year, but 2021 and 2022.
KOMU
Kobe Brown leads Missouri in ending 8-year losing streak against LSU
COLUMBIA - Kobe Brown led Missouri men's basketball's prolific 3-point attack, which brought the Tigers to an 87-77 win over LSU Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Missouri had not beaten LSU since 2015 and had lost eight consecutive games to the LSU Tigers. Brown led all scorers with 26 points,...
KOMU
Missouri prepares to play LSU as the 'dog days' of February begin
COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Louisiana State University Wednesday night as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
KOMU
New MU Esports lounge brings gaming to all students
COLUMBIA - MU opened its first Esports lounge open to all students on Thursday. The lounge is inside Center residence hall, near the MU Esports team lounge, which looks similar. The space has 19 gaming computers for individual play, and three TVs for group games and watching big events like...
KOMU
A new cycle: Pedaler's Jamboree returns to Columbia on Memorial Day weekend
The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back. Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail...
KOMU
Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community
This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
KOMU
Black History Month art contest opens community voting
The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
KOMU
AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
KOMU
Police find threat toward JC school actually intended for out-of-state district
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state. Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
KOMU
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday
BOONE COUNTY - Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting Friday, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Feb. 3
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday. Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday...
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation opens annual African American history exhibit
COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation opened its annual African American history exhibit Wednesday. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of February at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street. Individuals and groups are welcome to attend. Jay Bradley, the...
KOMU
Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
Comments / 0