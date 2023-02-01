ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Sri Lanka bondholders ready for debt restructuring talks

(Reuters) – Private international bondholders are ready to hold debt restructuring talks with Sri Lanka consistent with the parameters and targets set out in the International Monetary Fund’s programme, their legal adviser said on Friday. Global investment companies Amundi Asset Management, BlackRock, HBK Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment...
Reuters

Brazil's Finance Ministry not discussing changes to inflation targets

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello said on Tuesday that discussions on changing inflation targets were not on the agenda of the Finance Ministry, stressing that the role of the economic team is to focus on reforms to reduce inflation and interest rates.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
NBC New York

South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History

South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
104.1 WIKY

Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the...
104.1 WIKY

Sony Group CFO Totoki to succeed Yoshida as president

(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Thursday chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki would become president and chief operating officer on April 1 while retaining his current role. Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer. The entertainment and electronics conglomerate will hold a news...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil currency firms, rate cut bets pushed back by central bank’s hawkish outlook

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s currency firmed and interest rate futures jumped on Thursday as a more hawkish outlook from the central bank led economists to push back forecasts for rate cuts to next year. The central bank’s policy statement was a setback for newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio...
104.1 WIKY

Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high – PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country’s economic reopening to lift demand. Friday’s final au Jibun Bank...
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Takeda’s profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline. For the first three quarters of the year, operating profit...
104.1 WIKY

BOJ’s Wakatabe: No change to ultra-easy policy commitment

SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday there was “absolutely no change” in the central bank’s commitment to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy. An increasing number of companies were raising prices and becoming more keen to lift wages, Wakatabe said, adding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy