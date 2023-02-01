Read full article on original website
Related
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
supplychain247.com
Putting the retail supply chain in reverse gear
Managing product returns has always been a headache for retailers. The e-commerce boom only increased that pain and pressure. Call it buyer’s remorse, but when customers can’t see, touch and try on merchandise before they buy, they’re more apt to return it. The proof is in the numbers: By some estimates, online return rates average anywhere from 20% to 30%, versus about 9% for in-store sales.
supplychain247.com
Global Logistics: Vexing issues linger
This month we planned out an issue of LM designed to help readers better manage through this vortex that has pulled so much productivity out of our operations over the past three years. The goal is to better understand where we are in terms of global services and technology and help shippers control what they can while moving freight during this period where so many of the vexing issues ushered in by the pandemic continue to linger.
techxplore.com
Pilot study shows how zero waste in food supply chain could be achieved through smart IoT technology
The REAMIT project (Improving Resource Efficiency of Agribusiness supply chains by Minimizing waste using big data and IoT sensors) aims to save 1.8Mt of food waste or €3B per year in North-West Europe and prevent 5.5Mt/yr of CO2 emissions. It involves a consortium of food and technology organizations and universities, including Nottingham Tent University (NTU).
FedEx cutting over 10% of management roles
FedEX CEO Raj Subramaniam announced in a letter to team members the company was reducing over 10% of its executive roles to maintain efficiency during uncertain economic times.
Getir lays off 100 employees in the latest sign of trouble for the rapid-delivery startup
Rapid-delivery startup Getir laid off about 100 employees at the end of January. Store closures could be next after its deal with Gorillas.
TechCrunch
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation
Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
maritime-executive.com
HD Hyundai Gets AIP for its Next-Gen Autonomous Nav System
Hyundai Heavy Industries' autonomous navigation plans have moved ahead towards commercialization with approval in principle from the Korean Register (KR) and the Liberian Registry (LISCR). The newly-approved Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System (HiNAS 2.0), developed by HHI subsidiary Avikus, gathers data from sensors attached to the vessel and from its...
msn.com
FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings
(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the...
UK Vending Business Chases Digital Even as Consumers Still Prefer Cash
Adopting an innovation mindset has been the vending business’ saving grace in tough economic times. In fact, with a global recession and an ongoing war and cost-of-living crisis across Europe, all following a crippling pandemic, innovating has been critical to staying ahead, says Paul Hearne, the U.K. and Ireland managing director at Selecta Group, the leading unattended self-service provider in Europe.
TechCrunch
Samooha launches with tech that lets companies securely share data
So, you might be wondering, what exactly does Samooha do? In brief, the platform lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying cloud and data stack. It’s not a new concept. “Data clean rooms” have been around for...
Amazon has gutted the safety teams for its ambitious drone delivery program, as employees warn of stepped-up pressure to meet delivery goals
Amazon's ambitious drone delivery program has been met with safety concerns, including from employees, after a string of crashes at its test site.
supplychain247.com
Global Logistics 2023: Supply chains under pressure
February 2, 2023 · By Dagmar Trepins, Contributing Editor ·. Then logistics experts discuss the challenges and prospects for global supply chains in 2023, it’s clear that a multitude of factors are involved. Many shippers and players in the transport and logistics business are currently under great pressure.
freightwaves.com
GoFreight raises $23M to automate freight forwarding workflows and expand its workforce
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
streetwisereports.com
Counter Drone Co. Expands Its Global Reach
Counter-Drone firm DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) has been going on the offensive in recent months by landing two separate multi-million dollar contracts and increasing its reach and capabilities to over 100 "friendly" countries. Investors have been taking notice of late as the firm's shares have traded to a new 52-week high on much higher average volumes over the last 30 days.
FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cathie Wood says that robots could outnumber humans as Amazon workers within 7 years
ARK Invest's Cathie Wood sees robots and other technologies being used across the manufacturing industry to drive costs down.
maritime-executive.com
Germany Launches the First of Two New Offshore Wind Tenders for 2023
Germany launched the first of two planned new tender packages for offshore wind farm development sites as part of the government’s plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. Germany is already third in the world with approximately 8 GW of installed capacity from wind farms but had slowed development in recent years.
Business Insider
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies provide even better service for customers
Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.
Comments / 0