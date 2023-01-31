Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal UseMorristown MinuteElizabeth, NJ
tapinto.net
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023
On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
tapinto.net
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
tapinto.net
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
tapinto.net
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark...
tapinto.net
VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Feb 1 Meeting
KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Feb 1, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel. To view the...
Hillsborough School Counselor Anna Mahler Nominated for National Award
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Anna Mahler, a student assistance counselor at Hillsborough Middle School for 25 years, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation. The awards program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Mahler was nominated by her colleague, Jessica Smedley, for being an integral part of the staff at Hillsborough Middle School; she works with individual students, in small groups, and in classrooms to promote students'...
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
insidernj.com
Uniter Councilwoman Dwumfour Looked Forward ‘to a Glorious Year’
Former Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien has met a lot of people in his life, but the late Eunice Dwumfour made a special impact, as she did to those in her midst back in the South Ward of Newark before she moved to Sayreville and ran for public office. “She...
tapinto.net
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman...
Princeton University
Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies
Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
tapinto.net
Pan-African Flag Raising in Rahway Inaugurates Black History Month Commemoration
RAHWAY, NJ — A small but dedicated group of local officials, community leaders, and residents braved the speedily dropping temperatures on Tuesday to attend the City of Rahway's Pan-African Flag Raising event at Rahway Train Station Plaza. The 5 p.m. flag raising signaled the start of the city's celebration and formal recognition of Black History Month, set to officially begin with the start of February the following day.
tapinto.net
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE, NJ — A vigil has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb. 8th so the community can pay their respects to late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, murdered this week in front of her townhouse. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the borough officials have scheduled a vigil on...
tapinto.net
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!. A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm. Sign Up for FREE Morristown Newsletter. Get local news...
tapinto.net
Preston Smith is Spotswood High School's January Student of the Month
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood High School senior Preston Smith was named Spotswood High School's January Student of the Month. Smith joins classmates Denys Pidkaminnyy and Diya Patel who were named SHS's September and October Students of the Month as well as Caden Dowgin who was the Chargers November Student of the Month and Kayla Kester who was the December Student of the Month. All the 2022-23 Spotswood High School students of the month will be honored for their achievements during Senior Awards Night in June.
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
tapinto.net
Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager’s Resignation
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - When Heather Mailander resigned from her role as village manager and announced she would stay on in the sole capacity as village clerk, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds raised questions about the resignation. Mayor Paul Vagianos and Deputy Mayor Pam Perron had discussions with Mailander stating their desire not to have one person occupying two management positions at village hall anymore.
tapinto.net
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation
KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
tapinto.net
Linden School Four Creates “Care Closet” to Meet Student Needs
LINDEN, NJ - Linden School No. 4 is happy to announce the creation of Linden School No. 4 “Care Closet”, an initiative that offers school supplies, clothing, personal-care and food items for any student who may need them. Through the generosity and support of several local donors, including...
tapinto.net
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
tapinto.net
Five Central Bucks Students Nominated to Attend U.S. Military Academies
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Five Central Bucks students have been nominated to U.S. military service academies including West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The five are among 30 Bucks and Montgomery county students nominated by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Here are the five Central Bucks students...
