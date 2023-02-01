Can Purdue keep the Lions Penned up?

Junior center Zach Edey shoots a layup over the Michigan State defense Sunday in Mackey Arena. Edey led all players in scoring with 38 points. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

After taking over Michigan this past week by beating both the Wolverines and Spartans, Zach Edey earned Co-Big Ten Player of the week.

This is the fifth time this season the junior center has earned this honor, placing him second all time in school history.

Edey averaged 28.5 points and 11 rebounds in the two matchups while also picking up a career high of 38 points against the Spartans on Sunday.

“Anytime you can have individual success, it normally means that your team is having success, too,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Those individual things come with your team, and you put up the gaudy numbers that he’s put up.”

Edey and the No. 1 Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) will try to continue their hot streak when they go up against Penn State (14-7, 5-5) for a second time this season Wednesday night.

Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. is coming off his best game of the season against Michigan State. Off the bench, he posted a stat line of 11 points in which he shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from deep, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the half.

Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. hits a 3-pointer in the second half. Jenkins scored 11 points against Michigan State, going 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

Jenkins Jr. has shot 75%, 100% and 50% in the last three games, respectively, from the 3-point line.

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett scored 26 points – 18 of them coming in the first half – with eight assists and nine rebounds against the Boilers on Jan. 8 at the Palestra. Purdue went on to take a 76-63 win over Penn State.

“He’s a tough cover man. He’s a very unique player, very herky jerky, can make step backs, can pass, can score in the post,” Painter said. “He’s just a good strong experienced guard, very knowledgeable on the defensive end.”

Pickett averages 17.6 points, seven assists and eight rebounds a game this season while shooting 51% from the field.

Against Purdue, the Nittany Lions rolled out a starting lineup of Pickett, Seth Lundy, Myles Dread, Andrew Funk and Keba Njie.

After seeing fewer minutes, Njie has scored just 8 points in the last five games, and Dread has scored 19.

In their 83-61 win over Michigan on Sunday, Caleb Dorsey and Michael Henn joined Pickett, Lundy and Funk in the starting lineup.

Henn shot 100% when he started, scoring 10 points with 6 coming from beyond the arc, but the usual starters dominated. Pickett racked up 25 points while also picking up eight assists and eight rebounds. Lundy had 22 points while picking up seven rebounds, and Funk scored 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting while also adding seven rebounds.

Painter said he has no reason to believe the Lions will be going away from this lineup.

“I would think that they stay right there to start the game that way,” Painter said. “A lot of times you go smaller, you're skilled, you can score more, you’re more efficient offensively.”

The tallest Nittany Lion in that starting lineup is Henn, standing at 6 feet 8 inches, not quite Edey’s 7-4.

Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 13 boards while shooting 66.7% from the field in the first meeting between the two teams.

“He’s obviously been very successful, but he’s also done a lot of little things,” Painter said. “His ability to pass, his ball screen defense, his ability to play and not foul like he has a lot of little things that have tied into the big picture that have really improved.”

Purdue will take on Penn State in Mackey Arena at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.