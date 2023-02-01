KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second time this season, Rio Grande’s Ella Skeens has won the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award. Between January 23rd and January 29th, Skeens scored 50 points against Asbury (Ky.) and had 42 points against Indiana University East. The Chillicothe, Ohio native, shot 82 percent from the field and was 14-for-16 from the free throw line. Against Asbury, she made 19 of 21 field goals which is a single-game school record for field goals made.

