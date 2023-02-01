ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
teslarati.com

Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss

Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B

Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Survey Paints Mixed Picture for Crypto Sentiment in 2023

A recent survey by banking giant JPMorgan has sent mixed messages regarding the attitude towards crypto assets from institutional traders. In its latest e-trading trends survey of 835 institutional traders, investment bank JPMorgan attempted to gauge market sentiment for the coming year. However, the findings appear very conflicted, especially concerning...
usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)

A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
u.today

$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred

