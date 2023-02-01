Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
teslarati.com
Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss
Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan Survey Paints Mixed Picture for Crypto Sentiment in 2023
A recent survey by banking giant JPMorgan has sent mixed messages regarding the attitude towards crypto assets from institutional traders. In its latest e-trading trends survey of 835 institutional traders, investment bank JPMorgan attempted to gauge market sentiment for the coming year. However, the findings appear very conflicted, especially concerning...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High
Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Could Be in the Later Stages of the Bear Market, On-Chain Data Suggests
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent uptrend was met with euphoria and skepticism as prices rallied 40% in the past month – despite ongoing contagion effects spread by the fall of centralized crypto players. Bitcoin...
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
u.today
$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0