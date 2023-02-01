ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
247Sports

Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Todd Golden talks upcoming opponent, No. 2 Tennessee

Florida coach Todd Golden met with local media ahead of the Gators' clash with the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the O'Connell Center. Here's what Golden said before UF takes the court ahead of facing the Vols. On the overall challenge of Tennessee:. Golden: "They're...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star Jacob Oden announces for Michigan

Michigan has received a commitment from Harper Woods (Mich.) athlete Jacob Oden, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound prospect expected to play in the defensive backfield for the Wolverines. Oden announced his choice at the school as well as on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. He chooses Michigan over Tennessee, Penn State, Iowa and Michigan...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

247Sports

