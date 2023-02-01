Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 6 Iowa women over No. 8 Maryland
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 42 points and Monika Czinano had 28 as No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 8 Maryland 96-82. Clark, who entered second in the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game, was 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists. It was the sixth time in her career that Clark scored 40 or more points. The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to seven and stayed in second place in the Big Ten. Maryland had its five-game winning streak snapped.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most of Wisconsin’s final coronavirus school stimulus money unspent
(The Center Square) – There is going to be a flurry of spending by schools across the state of Wisconsin this spring as school districts race to use the last of their coronavirus stimulus money. The Institute for Reforming Government’s new transparency report shows that nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Evers, Democratic groups spent most in record-setting race for governor
(The Center Square) – Democrats and their outside groups by far spent the most money in Wisconsin’s most expensive gubernatorial race ever. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign on Tuesday released the spending numbers from last year's race. In all, Gov. Tony Evers, Republican Tim Michels, and outside groups spent...
voiceofalexandria.com
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
Airbows can be used in other states to hunt deer. (Stock photo via Canva) New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting....
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
Gov. Tim Walz holds up a signed copy of the Protect Reproductive Options act during a ceremonial bill signing on Jan. 31, 2023 at the state Department of Revenue. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive...
voiceofalexandria.com
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa has been given a warning due to allegations of incompetence and sexual harassment. (Photo via Canva) A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
voiceofalexandria.com
Awood Center employees say Amazon closure is over workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of...
voiceofalexandria.com
DNR proposing increases for fishing licenses, boat registrations, park passes
(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of the projected budget surplus to put towards infrastructure.
Comments / 0