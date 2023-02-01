Read full article on original website
The Latest Episode of “The Last of Us” Is Getting Review Bombed
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us took a risk — not in showing a loving gay relationship, but in taking an often quiet and emotional step (complete with good wine) outside of its post-apocalyptic landscape and expanding on a minor character arc from the popular video game. Critics and fans of good television swooned, but, as expected, trollish viewers are now review-bombing the episode in a futile attempt to show their displeasure.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
AMPAS to Review Oscars Campaign Procedures in Wake of Surprise ‘To Leslie’ Nomination
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is officially taking a closer look at the Oscar campaigns for this year’s nominees after a growing backlash surrounding the viral grassroots organizing that earned “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough a surprise Best Actress nomination. While it has so far appeared as if the campaign team behind the Momentum Pictures release, which stars the British actress as a strung-out lottery winner trying to rebuild her life, did not break any campaign guidelines themselves, some of the tactics they used, like directly emailing Academy members suggesting they help lobby for the film, are frowned...
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
'Knock at the Cabin' opens a suspenseful door to what might be the end of the world
M. Night Shyamalan's forays into adapting other material came up limp with "Old" but fare considerably better with "Knock at the Cabin," a crisp and creepy thriller based on Paul Tremblay's novel. Economically told and cleverly calibrated to maximize its claustrophobic setting, it's among the most effective films the director has delivered since his mid-career slump, making this a door well worth opening.
Ravi Srinivasan, Toronto Film Festival Programmer, Dies at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), died over the weekend. He was 37. Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, with Indian and Filipino cultural roots, Srinivasan studied film and English literature at Wilfrid Laurier University and film production at Sheridan College. He was an international programmer at Hot Docs, the founder and executive director of the South Western International Film Festival and senior programmer of National Canadian Film Day. Since 2013, Srinivasan contributed to the TIFF programming team and was senior manager of festival programming, with a focus on programming feature films from South...
