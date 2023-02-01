ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results Thursday February 2

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral). (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points) (Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)
Stillwater Gazette

Girls basketball: Ponies stretch winning streak to four

ST. PAUL — Five Ponies scored in double figures as Stillwater stormed past St. Paul Como Park 72-35 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul Como Park High School. It was the fourth victory in a row for the Ponies (10-2 SEC, 16-3) since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21. Amy Thompson supplied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ponies and moved...
STILLWATER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48. Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday. As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th....
ESKO, MN
Forest Lake Times

Sports Briefs: Forest Lake gymnastics beats Woodbury, boys basketball goes 2-1 and more

The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won 137.125 to 121.100 in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26. Junior Sami Ernst (35.700) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.550) were the top two competitors at the meet. Part of the team then competed at the Bluejacket All-Around Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was exclusively for gymnasts who participate in all four events. The top four all-around performers for the Rangers were sophomore Ellyana Stamp (32.6), Nenn (32.2), junior Rylie Halbur (31.45)...
FOREST LAKE, MN
Sun Sailor

Orioles stop losing streak with 50-49 win at Shakopee

St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25. Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season. ...
SHAKOPEE, MN
WJFW-TV

Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander

MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
MOSINEE, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus

The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy