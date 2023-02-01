Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Salam (ccd.) Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Shorewland Lutheran 54. Milwaukee Marshall at Howard Fuller (ppd.) Back to top ↑. STATE SCORES. Alma Center Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33. Alma/Pepin 75, Augusta 50. Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County...
SBLive's Minnesota boys' and girls' basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 5)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31) Eastview (11-3) at Minnetonka (11-3), 2/4 at 1:30 p.m. Eastview, winners of its last seven ...
High School Sports Results Thursday February 2
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral). (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points) (Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)
Girls basketball: Ponies stretch winning streak to four
ST. PAUL — Five Ponies scored in double figures as Stillwater stormed past St. Paul Como Park 72-35 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul Como Park High School. It was the fourth victory in a row for the Ponies (10-2 SEC, 16-3) since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21. Amy Thompson supplied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ponies and moved...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48. Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday. As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th....
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids 47 MARSHFIELD - Owen Hanson and Brooks Hinson each scored 15 points while Luke LeMoine had a double-double with 12 points...
Sports Briefs: Forest Lake gymnastics beats Woodbury, boys basketball goes 2-1 and more
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won 137.125 to 121.100 in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26. Junior Sami Ernst (35.700) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.550) were the top two competitors at the meet. Part of the team then competed at the Bluejacket All-Around Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was exclusively for gymnasts who participate in all four events. The top four all-around performers for the Rangers were sophomore Ellyana Stamp (32.6), Nenn (32.2), junior Rylie Halbur (31.45)...
Orioles stop losing streak with 50-49 win at Shakopee
St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25. Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season. ...
WJFW-TV
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus
The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0