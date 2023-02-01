Read full article on original website
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men face Jets Thursday in Wichita
Wichita, Kan. - Fugate Gymnasium. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball begins the February portion of its schedule on Thursday night (Feb. 2) at Newman University. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., which follows the women's contest. The Tigers enter at 14-7 overall, 9-6 in the MIAA, while the Jets are 6-14 overall, 2-12 in the MIAA.
🏀 Nnanabu ties career high, Hammeke reaches milestone as Tigers down Jets
WICHITA, Kan. – Elijah Nnanabu scored a career-high 19 points and Kaleb Hammeke scored his 1,000th career point to help the Fort Hays State men's basketball team to a 71-62 win over Newman Thursday evening at Fugate Gymnasium. The Tigers (15-7, 10-6 MIAA) opened the game on an 8-2...
Tribune, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
👟 Tiger men up to ninth in National Ratings Index
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's indoor track and field team moved up one spot to ninth in the latest USTFCCCA National Rating Index, released Tuesday by the coaches association. The Tigers accumulated 68.29 points in the computerized poll, just 1.36 points behind eighth-ranked Mississippi College. FHSU still...
Heart of a Tiger: FHSU Online at 25 years
The summer of 1997 was a period marked by great triumph and tragedy. In June, the world was introduced to the world of wizardry with the UK publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In July, NASA’s Pathfinder rover safely landed on Mars and began sending back data and stunning images from the “Red Planet.” And in August, the world learned of the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris.
🏈 FHSU signs 53 on National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day as Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and the Tiger football coaching staff announce signings for the 2023 season. The next Tiger Football recruiting class will be sending in their National Letters of Intent throughout the day. The Tigers announced the signing of...
NW Kan. students awarded scholarships at Barton CC
GREAT BEND — The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Burdett. Elizabeth Rasmussen, Golda Underhill Bailey Memorial...
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos
From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
Hays admissions counselor honored by NCK Tech
Twice a year, North Central Kansas Technical College awards a member of our staff or faculty with a 212° Award. The purpose of the 212° Award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate superior dedication and the willingness to go that extra degree. 212 degrees is the boiling point of water. We’ve all watched it happen as water goes from still to rumbling when it reaches that threshold. That boiling point is a transformation point. The water is transformed from calm and still, to boiling, and things start to happen. Recipients of this award will be employees who voluntarily go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees demonstrate a positive attitude and commitment to their profession, students, fellow employees, and a loyalty to the mission of NCK Tech.
HPD arrest log, Jan. 22 to 28
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tysen James Hunt, 23, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of failure to appear. Michael Dale Warford, 40, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of criminal trespass.
🎥 CVB: Community events in Hays during February
It's a month of music, basketball and wrestling, legislative updates, and of course, love. Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has highlights of some of the local activities and events during February. For an updated list of community events, check the CVB website at www.visithays.com.
Former Hays man found dead in Salina on Saturday
SALINA — The Salina Police Department on Monday identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
🎙 Post Podcast: Ellis County Sheriff shares cold weather safety information
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County sheriff, Scott Braun discusses cold weather safety tips.
KDHE: 11 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 21 and 27. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County fell to the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported. Trego, Gove, Thomas and Rawlins county were...
Man from So. Carolina jailed after trip to meet 15-year-old in SW Kan.
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a family contacted the Garden City Police Department and reported their 15-year-old child was involved in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from South Carolina, according to a media release. Officers were told...
Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Fire Department responds to single-wide trailer fire
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–At approximately 4:20 Monday morning, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2213 Lincoln Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Command identified a single-wide trailer with heavy smoke and fire. Fire personnel from Engine 2 were assigned the position of...
Police report alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, a report was made to the Hoisington Police Department in reference to an attempted kidnapping in the 800 Block of W 2nd Street, according to a media release. The victim told police as...
