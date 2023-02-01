Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Salam (ccd.) Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Shorewland Lutheran 54. Milwaukee Marshall at Howard Fuller (ppd.) Back to top ↑. STATE SCORES. Alma Center Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33. Alma/Pepin 75, Augusta 50. Almond-Bancroft 89, Tri-County...
Girls basketball: Ponies stretch winning streak to four
ST. PAUL — Five Ponies scored in double figures as Stillwater stormed past St. Paul Como Park 72-35 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul Como Park High School. It was the fourth victory in a row for the Ponies (10-2 SEC, 16-3) since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21. Amy Thompson supplied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ponies and moved...
SBLive's Minnesota boys' and girls' basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 5)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31) Eastview (11-3) at Minnetonka (11-3), 2/4 at 1:30 p.m. Eastview, winners of its last seven ...
High School Sports Results Thursday February 2
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral). (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points) (Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)
Orioles stop losing streak with 50-49 win at Shakopee
St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25. Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season. ...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Esko Boys Grab 6th Straight Win on the Road in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Esko boys basketball team extended their win streak to six games on Thursday, as they defeated Superior 59 to 48. Esko (13-2) will next play at South Ridge on Friday. As for Superior (10-8), they’ll try to get back on track against Chippewa Falls on February 7th....
Basketball roundup: Panthers prevail in latest struggle against Rosemount
North takes 2-game lead in SSC Roller coasters usually are shut down during Minnesota winters, but Lakeville North and Rosemount on Tuesday took girls basketball fans for a topsy-turvy ride. North, playing at home, appeared to have the game under control, making four three-point baskets in the second half as its lead grew to 14 points. Rosemount came back, causing Panthers fans to squirm in their seats. The Irish took...
KEYC
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
KEYC
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus
The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0