St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25. Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season. ...

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO