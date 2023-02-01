GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 36 Elle Hokanson scored 14 points for the Thunder, who will return to action next Thursday in what could be the 4A District 5 championship game. Snake River 49, American Falls 29 The Panthers will host Marsh Valley or American Falls on Monday in what could become the 3A District 5 championship game. Madison 56, Highland 34 The Rams’ season comes to an end in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Sho-Ban 49, Clark County 16

POCATELLO, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO