Bleacher Report

Refs Admit 2 Blown Calls on Brandon Ingram, Pelicans in Final Seconds of Loss vs Mavs

NBA referee Kevin Scott admitted two mistakes late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. In the pool report after the game, Scott told The Athletic's Tim Cato that Brandon Ingram was incorrectly ruled out of bounds when he made contact with the ball on an inbounds pass from Josh Green.
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Bleacher Report

Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
Bleacher Report

NBA All-Star Rosters 2023: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction

The coaches have had their say, and the NBA announced the full squads for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline the list of reserves that were announced Thursday.
Bleacher Report

A 4-Team NBA Trade That Would Change Everything at the Deadline

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline a week away, there's still plenty of time for wild speculation, machinations and general trade-machine tomfoolery. Here, you'll get all of the above. In January, we proposed an "absurd" mega-trade that moved John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook and more. Now, we'll take a...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors Believed to Want Young Players in Anunoby, VanVleet Trades

The Toronto Raptors may look to be building towards the future ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline with this season slipping away at 23-30, but that potential reset could focus on young players instead of draft picks if they trade O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet. ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed...
Bleacher Report

Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade

On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
