Related
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Cam Reddish 'Expressed Displeasure' To Knicks Assistant Coach Amid Trade Rumors
Cam Reddish has been vocally upset with the lack of playing time he receives on the Knicks and has complained to assistant coaches.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
NBA Top Five Performers, Jan. 31: LeBron James' Triple-Double Leads Lakers Past New York Knicks
James moves closer to the NBA's career scoring record
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Final Statuses Revealed for Tuesday's Knicks Game
The verdict is finally in.
Lakers: How Russell Westbrook-Anthony Davis Pick-And-Roll Helped LA Beat Knicks
The sixth man talked about his play-making skills were able to contribute to the overtime victory.
Bleacher Report
Refs Admit 2 Blown Calls on Brandon Ingram, Pelicans in Final Seconds of Loss vs Mavs
NBA referee Kevin Scott admitted two mistakes late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. In the pool report after the game, Scott told The Athletic's Tim Cato that Brandon Ingram was incorrectly ruled out of bounds when he made contact with the ball on an inbounds pass from Josh Green.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers
Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Bleacher Report
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks Scuffle: 'Been Busting His Ass for Years'
Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell was unapologetic after his scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during Thursday's 128-113 win, telling reporters Brooks' antics were caused by the history between them, most of which was favorable to Mitchell. "That's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch in...
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Rosters 2023: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction
The coaches have had their say, and the NBA announced the full squads for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline the list of reserves that were announced Thursday.
Knicks Fan TV’s Alex Trataros on the Knicks’ overtime loss to the Lakers
Knicks Fan TV’s Alex Trataros discusses his observations from the Knicks’ Tuesday night loss to the Lakers, what he thought of LeBron’s showing at The Garden and what may be going on with RJ Barrett. Watch the rest of the discussion on YouTube! https://youtu.be/pEdyjSnk_Po
Bleacher Report
A 4-Team NBA Trade That Would Change Everything at the Deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline a week away, there's still plenty of time for wild speculation, machinations and general trade-machine tomfoolery. Here, you'll get all of the above. In January, we proposed an "absurd" mega-trade that moved John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook and more. Now, we'll take a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Believed to Want Young Players in Anunoby, VanVleet Trades
The Toronto Raptors may look to be building towards the future ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline with this season slipping away at 23-30, but that potential reset could focus on young players instead of draft picks if they trade O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet. ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed...
Bleacher Report
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
