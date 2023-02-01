NBA referee Kevin Scott admitted two mistakes late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. In the pool report after the game, Scott told The Athletic's Tim Cato that Brandon Ingram was incorrectly ruled out of bounds when he made contact with the ball on an inbounds pass from Josh Green.

