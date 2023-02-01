Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving wants to congratulate & celebrate Lakers superstar LeBron James | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was very complimentary of Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James. In a postgame interview after the Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104 Irving said: “we should congratulate and celebrate LeBron as much as possible.” LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s All-Time scoring record, which is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Knicks must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, the clock is ticking on any big moves. Organizations such as the New York Knicks are in the thick of a heated playoff race, so any last-minute addition could make a big difference. One of the names connected with the Knicks is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
The Philadelphia 76ers haven't exactly made consistency their greatest strength, but this group has never come closer to reaching NBA juggernaut status. They've reeled off a 13-3 record since Dec. 31, with the league's fifth-best net rating over this stretch (plus-4.4, per NBA.com). They don't need to do anything to...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Bleacher Report
Refs Admit 2 Blown Calls on Brandon Ingram, Pelicans in Final Seconds of Loss vs Mavs
NBA referee Kevin Scott admitted two mistakes late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. In the pool report after the game, Scott told The Athletic's Tim Cato that Brandon Ingram was incorrectly ruled out of bounds when he made contact with the ball on an inbounds pass from Josh Green.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Believed to Want Young Players in Anunoby, VanVleet Trades
The Toronto Raptors may look to be building towards the future ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline with this season slipping away at 23-30, but that potential reset could focus on young players instead of draft picks if they trade O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet. ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed...
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Rosters 2023: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction
The coaches have had their say, and the NBA announced the full squads for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline the list of reserves that were announced Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks Scuffle: 'Been Busting His Ass for Years'
Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell was unapologetic after his scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during Thursday's 128-113 win, telling reporters Brooks' antics were caused by the history between them, most of which was favorable to Mitchell. "That's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch in...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Raptors' O.G. Anunoby Could Draw 'Significant' Trade Offer from 6-7 Teams
Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby has become one of the most popular names on the trade market this winter. While the Raptors have yet to decide whether or not they are going to be sellers at the deadline, at least "six or seven different teams," many of them title contenders, could put in a "significant" trade offer for Anunoby if he becomes available, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today.
Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor
Doc Rivers is the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks' R.J. Barrett for 'Bounce Back' Game in win vs. Heat
The New York Knicks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with a 106-104 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. With star point guard Jalen Brunson having been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, it was R.J. Barrett who stepped up with a bounce-back performance against Miami after being benched in the fourth quarter by Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday against the Lakers.
Bleacher Report
NBA Head Coaching Hot Seats to Keep An Eye On
Following Steve Nash's departure from the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the season, there's been no other movement on the sidelines from NBA teams. This doesn't mean some seats aren't beginning to heat up, though. Whether those seats belong to coaches from teams that have woefully underperformed this season...
Bleacher Report
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić's Trash Talk 'a Bunch of Nothing,' Pistons HC Dwane Casey Says
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey downplayed the trash talk between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and the Pistons bench during Dallas' 111-105 home win on Monday. Jeremy Layton of the New York Post relayed the quotes:. "It's a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing; We've seen...
