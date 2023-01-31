ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Essay Contest Open to All Somerville Juniors and Seniors

By Rod Hirsch
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The New Jersey State League of Municipalities is sponsoring the Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition for high school juniors and seniors throughout New Jersey.

The competition centers on the theme “What My Municipal Government Does Best.”

Entrants are required to complete an application and write an original essay for submission to
their hometown mayor by March 10.

Submissions will be judged by a local panel selected by the mayor, with one entry from each town sent to Trenton to compete for one of three statewide $1.000 awards. Winners will be announced on May 5.

“If you attend Somerville High School or Immaculata High School, forms are available at your
school’s main office,” said Somerville Mayor Dennis Sullivan.

For those who live in Somerville but attend an out-of-town high school, call 908-907-4319 to secure an application.

"Somerville has produced two state semi-finalists in the past few years, and I look forward to equaling or even bettering that record this year," Sullivan said. "I know the talented and creative youth of our community are up to the challenge.”


TAPinto.net

North Plainfield Dance Teacher Select for National Teacher Leadership Consortium

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ --North Plainfield High School/Middle School dance teacher, Rebecca Visintainer, was selected as one of seventeen dance educators and professionals nationwide to participate in CAN’s Dance Teacher Leader Program, supported by the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO). Connected Arts Networks (CAN) has announced the selection of seventy Teacher Leaders in visual and media arts, theater, music, and dance. These arts educators from around the country will spend the next four years engaged in virtual Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) through one of four partnering arts education organizations. Teacher Leaders will receive specialized training to build their capacity to address social–emotional learning and equity, diversity, and inclusion within arts instruction. They will have an opportunity to conduct action research within virtual PLCs centered on problem solving for their classrooms and deepening their own practice. These findings will be shared with arts educators throughout the district. According to CAN, “By equipping teachers with skills in these pressing areas, we believe we can both support educators and positively impact students.” Program activities for this project are fully funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistance for Arts Education Program. For more information about CAN and NDEO Teacher Leaders, visit the CAN website here: https://www.arteducators.org/community/connected-arts-networks-can
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January. Seton Hall University is a private Catholic research university located in South Orange, New Jersey. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Carteret Gets Its First Indian-American Council President

CARTERET, NJ — New borough Council President Ajmar “AJ” Johal has taken office, pledging to continue his commitment to improve infrastructure improvement, focus on sensible redevelopment, and provide more opportunities for young people. “It is a great honor to serve as the first Sikh-Punjabi council president,” Johal said. “Throughout my tenure as a councilman, it has always been my philosophy to work hard and serve the community. This new position allows me to continue this.” “Being proud of my heritage allows me to be an example for the future generations (demonstrating) what is possible to achieve,” said Johal, who was also Carteret’s...
CARTERET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

State Approves Merger of Two Newark Charter Schools

NEWARK - People's Prep Charter School and Achieve Community Charter School will become a single K-12 school called People's Achieve Community Charter School Network under a merger approved by the state Department of Education. The newly formed People’s Achieve Community Charter School will offer a complete K-12 education, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to education, school leaders said. People's Prep is a high school and Achieve is a K-8 school. “The merger gives our students a guaranteed seat at a high-quality, college-prep high school where we know they’ll continue to receive the same care and attention we’ve provided since their first...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nicholas Forbes of Madison named to University of Rhode Island Dean's List

KINGSTON, RI (01/31/2023)-- The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Nicholas Forbes of Madison has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. To learn more, visit: uri.edu.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ahead of Referendum Vote; Morris Plains School District to Hold 3 Public Forums

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The Morris Plains School District will be hosting three scheduled Public Forums ahead of the referendum vote on March 14.  A REFERENDUM is a public vote which gives a school district the ability to finance infrastructure by issued bonds. Without the ability to issue debt and spread the costs of a capital project over time, school districts would be forced to use pay as-you-go financing and significant tax revenues each fiscal year. Relying on tax revenue for infrastructure and/or capital projects is not always feasible. The district is looking to restore learning spaces, expand programs and add inclusive outdoor environments through new playground and outdoor area. The events will take place on the following dates: Wednesday, February 1st, from 7pm-8:30pm in the Mountain Way School Library Wednesday March 1 from 7pm - 8:30pm in the Mountain Way School Library Saturday March 4 from 10am - 11:30am in the Mountain Way School Library The program will include a presentation, Q&A, and a building walk-through that will highlight Mountain Way's classroom space challenges. All Public Forum Sessions and Pre-Board Meeting Walk-Throughs will be held in the Mountain Way School Library located at 205 Mountain Way, Morris Plains, NJ.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jane McKinley of Ridgewood Named to Miami Univeristy President's List

OXFORD, OH - Jane McKinley has been named to Miami University President's List for academic work during the fall 2022 semester. To receive the owner, McKinley had to be ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within their division. McKinley is working towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and strategic communications. Miami University is a public university with a student body of nearly 19,000 located in Oxford, Ohio. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Special Ridgewood BOE Meeting with Later School Start Plan Postponed Four from Ridgewood Named to College of the Holy Cross Dean's List Students from Ridgewood Named to University of Vermont Dean's List
OXFORD, OH
TAPinto.net

Institute of Music For Children Opens Registration For Afterschool Arts Institute Spring Progra

Elizabeth, NJ - The Institute of Music for Children has opened registrations for their Afterschool Arts Institute spring program. This program is open for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and will offer in-person classes and private lessons in music, dance, culinary arts, acting, and more. Students have the chance to explore their interests and deepen their understanding of the arts throughout this twelve-week program. Programs offered include: Instrumental Music: Guitar Piano  Violin African Drumming Drumline   Performing Arts: Hip Hop Dance  Movin’ & Shakin’ Acting Singing Dance  Ballet  African Dance   Visual Arts Art Workshop  Anime/Cartooning Painter’s Studio Fashion Design Jewelry Making   Media Classes Digital Music Makers  Recording Studio + Podcasting The Remix + Music Production   Specialty Classes Young Chefs + Tik Tok Creation Glo Girls Club self-esteem  Karate The Institute of Music for Children offers payment plans, sibling discounts, and member rates. There will be an open house tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, 2023, and the deadline to register is Wednesday February 8, 2023.    To register for the open house visit: www.instituteofmusic.org/   
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hillsborough Lawmaker Helped Plant The Seed to Grow Farmers' Revenue

TRENTON, NJ - It took more than a year to germinate, but a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Roy Freiman (Somerset, Middlesex, Mercer, Hunterdon) and Ray Mukherji (Hudson) has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy that will allow commercial farms to host special occasion events like weddings, lifetime milestone celebrations, and other social or cultural events on preserved farmland. Freiman, a Hillsborough resident, has been lobbying on behalf of New Jersey's farmers for more than a year. The legislation was approved by the Assembly by unanimous vote, 77-0, in March. State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, sponsored companion legislation in the Senate. He and Mukherji hosted a...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Opinion: Camden Must Continue the Push to Close the Digital Divide

When our schools reopened this academic year, parents, teachers, administrators, and students alike breathed a huge sigh of relief for the return to normalcy. It has never been more gratifying to see our community smile, learn and play — together. However, there is one thing I do not want to see a return to the pre-pandemic norm: the concept that high-speed home broadband connectivity is not critical. When the pandemic struck, it quickly became clear that connectivity at home is more than just a “nice to have” — it is essential to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sponsors Needed for the 2023 Taste of Madison

MADISON, NJ -  The 2023 Taste of Madison will be taking place on Monday April 24 at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park. The Madison Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for this local annual event. The Taste of Madison showcases signature dishes from Madison’s finest restaurants and is joined by Gary’s Wine and Marketplace to serve guests wines, beer and spirits from around the world.   The Taste of Madison will host between 400 and 500 people and can provide great exposure for local businesses/ organizations through sponsorship and tricky tray/silent auction opportunities.  The Chamber also offers a Corporate / Business Ticket package for other involvement option.  There are 7 levels of sponsorship. As of today, there are a few remaining; 4 Platinum Sponsors ($5,000 each), 5Gold Sponsors ($2,500 each), 5 Silver Sponsors ($1,000 each), 1 Bronze Sponsor ($500) and Corporate/business ticket packages.  Sponsorship checks can be made out to the Taste of Madison and sent to the Madison Downtown Development Commission, Hartley Dodge Memorial, 50 Kings Road, Madison, NJ 07940.  If you have questions please contact me at  973-214-7014 or Michael Pellessier at 360- 581-2910.  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superior Court Judge Orders Recount after Election Debacle

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — Four months after the November 2022 election, a superior court judge ordered a recount in four Monmouth County boroughs after an election software issue caused some votes to be counted twice. The four boroughs affected by the tabulation error are Belmar, Tinton Falls, Fair Haven and Ocean Township.  On Thursday, February 2, a hearing was held after the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners filed an emergent application for a recount. During the hearing, Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman announced that a recount and a rechecking of polling machines is just and will take place on February...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alfredo Nadera Takes Seat as Councilman in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - Alfredo U. Nadera was sworn-in as a councilman on January 31, replacing Mayor Christopher DiPazza who vacated his council seat at the end of last year when he was voted in as mayor. Nadera, a republican and a Filipino resident of Paramus for 32 years, said, "I want to let [the diverse population of Paramus] know that they have a voice.” Nadera aims to increase diverse representation in local government as a councilman and serve as a voice for the growing social and cultural diversity in Paramus.  "I hope to set an example for the importance of representation in local government,...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Springfield Community Mourns Teacher Barbara Delikaris

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Barbara Delikaris, who had been an art teacher in the Springfield School District for many years, passed away last week. Delikaris died on Jan. 25, one day before what would have been her 74th birthday. Delikaris retired in 2020 after 30 years in the district during which she taught at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. She was remembered at Monday's meeting of the Springfield Board of Education. "She had a big heart," Dr Norman Francis, the principal at Jonathan Dayton High School, said. "She taught art, but she really taught students through her profession how to be good...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Zoning Board Carries Digital Billboard Proposal to April

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board held a hybrid (online and in-person), meeting last night with the primary discussion on a proposal from Outfront Media LLC, a publicly traded company (NYSE symbol: “OUT”), to replace two, non-conforming billboards. These billboards are seen as you come south over Cooper’s Bridge from Middletown in what has been called the gateway into Red Bank. The 187 Riverside Avenue site is a former gas station that has been closed for several years, the underground gas tanks removed and has been considered an eyesore by the borough. Red Bank has a restriction all billboards in any zone...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 National Signing Day: Four Watchung Hills Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ -  Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!”  said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends.  I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level.   Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!” Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends  on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.  And they are: Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preston Smith is Spotswood High School's January Student of the Month

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood High School senior Preston Smith was named Spotswood High School's January Student of the Month. Smith joins classmates Denys Pidkaminnyy and Diya Patel who were named SHS's September and October Students of the Month as well as Caden Dowgin who was the Chargers November Student of the Month and Kayla Kester who was the December Student of the Month. All the 2022-23 Spotswood High School students of the month will be honored for their achievements during Senior Awards Night in June.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
