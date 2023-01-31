Government Essay Contest Open to All Somerville Juniors and Seniors

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The New Jersey State League of Municipalities is sponsoring the Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition for high school juniors and seniors throughout New Jersey.

The competition centers on the theme “What My Municipal Government Does Best.”

Entrants are required to complete an application and write an original essay for submission to

their hometown mayor by March 10.

Submissions will be judged by a local panel selected by the mayor, with one entry from each town sent to Trenton to compete for one of three statewide $1.000 awards. Winners will be announced on May 5.

“If you attend Somerville High School or Immaculata High School, forms are available at your

school’s main office,” said Somerville Mayor Dennis Sullivan.

For those who live in Somerville but attend an out-of-town high school, call 908-907-4319 to secure an application.

"Somerville has produced two state semi-finalists in the past few years, and I look forward to equaling or even bettering that record this year," Sullivan said. "I know the talented and creative youth of our community are up to the challenge.”



